Scottish Gossip: Jurgen Klopp, Andy Robertson, Boli Bolingoli, Ryan Fraser

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the expectations of Scotland fans are "too high", and insists "it's not because of Robbo [Andy Robertson]" you don't win. (Sunday Mail)

Boli Bolingoli has claimed Celtic can reach the semi-finals of this season's Europa League. (Sun)

Scotland midfielder Ryan Fraser is being offered a £100,000-a-week deal to commit his long-term future to Bournemouth. (Sunday Mail - print edition)

Angry Hearts fans had to be held back by police and stewards as they gathered outside Tynecastle to call for manager Craig Levein to be sacked. (Sunday Mail)

Neil Lennon said Celtic centre-back Christopher Jullien thought his boss was German tennis legend Boris Becker after he suffered a clash of heads against Hamilton. (Sunday Mail)

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland has distanced himself from claims that he should be called up to the Scotland squad. (Sun - print edition)

Ayr United boss Ian McCall says Lawrence Shankland is welcome to return to Somerset Park for coaching, after aiming a jibe at Dundee United players who said they would be coached better at Tannadice. (Sunday Mail - print edition)

Steven Gerrard says Uefa's "crazy" rules are preventing him from naming more players in Rangers' Europa League squad. (Sunday Mail)

Sheyi Ojo said he needed an injection to play in Rangers' 2-0 defeat to Celtic. (The Mail on Sunday - print edition)