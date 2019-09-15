Match ends, FC Famalicão 4, Paços de Ferreira 2.
Famalicao: The minnows with an English left-back who are leading the way in Portugal
A newly promoted team with an Englishman at left-back are shaking up the established order in the Portuguese top flight and sitting top of the league.
Famalicao have made the perfect start to the season on their return to the Primeira Liga for the first time in 25 years.
The minnows beat Pacos de Ferreira 4-2 on Saturday to give them four wins and a draw from their first five games.
That puts them above the traditional Portuguese powerhouses of Benfica, Porto and Sporting Lisbon, who between them have won every league title bar two since 1934.
Famalicao, who are from the north of Portugal, play at the 5,300-seater Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho and are managed by Joao Pedro Sousa, who was assistant to Marco Silva at Everton and Hull and was voted the Primeira Liga manager of the month for August.
A key part of their defence is 20-year-old Hull-born full-back Josh Tymon, who is on loan from Stoke and has played just seven games for the Potters in two seasons.
The England Under-20 defender, who began his career at his hometown club before joining Stoke in 2017, has started four of Famalicao's five league games so far and came off the bench in Saturday's win.
But it might be too soon to be dreaming of Europe yet as Famalicao's first real test of the season will be away to Sporting on 23 September.
Line-ups
FC Famalicão
- 1Garcia Tonioli DefendiBooked at 90mins
- 97Sá De Oliveira
- 18Pérez
- 23MirandaSubstituted forda Silva Júniorat 16'minutes
- 32CentellesBooked at 56mins
- 69RacicSubstituted forPereira Rodriguesat 58'minutes
- 12Assunção da SilvaSubstituted forTymonat 77'minutes
- 28Pereira Goncalves
- 10Lameiras
- 19Martínez
- 11Santos MartinsBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 6Pereira Rodrigues
- 7Silva
- 15da Silva Júnior
- 17Cupido Goncalves
- 20Tymon
- 26Vaná
- 33Oliveira Silva
Paços de Ferreira
- 87Abreu Ribeiro
- 13Araujo dos SantosBooked at 70mins
- 4Micael Pereira
- 2Costa Baixinho
- 6Martins Teles
- 10Barbosa Moreira
- 22Martins Moreira
- 77Oliveira de FreitasSubstituted forPereira Brites Martinsat 80'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 18Meneghel GavaSubstituted forDa Silva Souzaat 60'minutes
- 17Castro FerreiraSubstituted forSilva de Jesusat 65'minutes
- 8Fiel Sampaio
Substitutes
- 1Verza Bertelli
- 5Reabciuk
- 7Pereira Brites Martins
- 9Silva de Jesus
- 21dos Santos Silva
- 24Diaby
- 99Da Silva Souza
- Referee:
- António Nobre
- Attendance:
- 4,855
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Famalicão 4, Paços de Ferreira 2.
Booking
Rafael Defendi (FC Famalicão) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! FC Famalicão 4, Paços de Ferreira 2. Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Welthon with a cross.
Guga (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Pereira (Paços de Ferreira).
Corner, Paços de Ferreira. Conceded by Riccieli.
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Martins (Paços de Ferreira) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Paços de Ferreira. Conceded by Álex Centelles.
Corner, Paços de Ferreira. Conceded by Toni Martínez.
Pote (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira).
Goal!
Goal! FC Famalicão 4, Paços de Ferreira 1. Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bernardo Martins.
Booking
Bernardo Martins (Paços de Ferreira) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Álex Centelles (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bernardo Martins (Paços de Ferreira).
Foul by Guga (FC Famalicão).
Welthon (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Uilton (Paços de Ferreira) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bruno Teles with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paços de Ferreira. Conceded by Guga.
Foul by Riccieli (FC Famalicão).
Welthon (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Bruno dos Santos (Paços de Ferreira) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Pedrinho with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Guga (FC Famalicão).
Luiz Carlos (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Paços de Ferreira. Bernardo Martins replaces Murilo.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Famalicão. Josh Tymon replaces Gustavo Assunção because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Murilo (Paços de Ferreira) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Fábio Martins (FC Famalicão).
Murilo (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. André Pereira (Paços de Ferreira) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Welthon.
Attempt blocked. Welthon (Paços de Ferreira) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Murilo (Paços de Ferreira) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Paços de Ferreira. Conceded by Patrick Willian.
Goal!
Goal! FC Famalicão 4, Paços de Ferreira 0. Pote (FC Famalicão) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Ruben Lameiras (FC Famalicão) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pote.
Foul by Gustavo Assunção (FC Famalicão).
Murilo (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Bruno dos Santos (Paços de Ferreira) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Álex Centelles (FC Famalicão) wins a free kick in the attacking half.