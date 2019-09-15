WSL: Manchester City & Everton win in Sunday's early games

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL highlights: Reading Women 0-2 Man City Women

Manchester City and Everton made it back-to-back wins with victories in the Women's Super League's early kick-offs.

Pauline Bremer curled home to open the scoring for City at Reading, and sealed a 2-0 win by prodding into the net at the second attempt.

Everton youngster Chloe Kelly also struck twice as the Toffees beat Bristol City 2-0 at Southport.

Bremer steps up for injury-hit City

City boss Nick Cushing could not have asked for a better start to his side's Champions League campaign on Thursday, beating Swiss side Lugano 7-1 away from home.

And last year's WSL runners-up were in fine form once again, maintaining their 100% record thanks to Bremer's double.

The Germany international now has four goals from her past two games and could have had a hat-trick, but saw a glancing header come back off the post.

It was not all good news for the visitors on Sunday, however, as City announced before kick-off that England international Georgia Stanway will be sidelined with a hamstring injury for the next six weeks.

She joins the away side's already extensive injury list which also includes fellow Lionesses Ellen White and Karen Bardsley.

Two stunning strikes give Toffees win

Everton won just three games in the WSL last season and finished second-from-bottom, but have now won two from two this campaign.

In a tight first half, it took two stunning strikes from 21-year-old Kelly to break the visitors' stubborn defence, firstly driving at City's penalty area before curling the ball in off the post from 20 yards out.

Her second goal moments later was even better, finding the top corner from 35 yards.

And she nearly completed a superb hat-trick, smashing the underside of the crossbar from 20 yards midway through the second half.

