Georgia Stanway: England & Manchester City forward out for six weeks

Georgia Stanway scored the opening goal in Manchester City's 7-1 win over Lugano Women on Thursday

Manchester City and England forward Georgia Stanway has been sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old was substituted 30 minutes into City's 7-1 win over Lugano Women in the Champions League on Thursday.

The youngest outfield player in Phil Neville's England World Cup squad, Stanway made five appearances at this summer's tournament in France.

She has started both of Manchester City's games this season.

