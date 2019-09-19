Premier League predictions: Lawro v former Wales rugby captain Sam Warburton

Liverpool are top of the table with five wins out of five - but will their 100% start survive Sunday's trip to Stamford Bridge?

"I am sure Chelsea will have a good spell in the game, but I just think Liverpool will have too much nous for them," said BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson.

"Good sides are able to bounce back and win, and that's what I am expecting Jurgen Klopp's side to do after their defeat at Napoli on Tuesday."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week he is up against former Wales and British and Irish Lions rugby captain Sam Warburton.

"Football was my first sport, I love it," Warburton told BBC Sport. "When I was younger my dream was to play professionally.

"I have been a big Tottenham fan since I was about six. My dad was born in London, near Wembley, but moved to Wales at a young age and he brainwashed me and all my family to support Spurs."

Warburton, who has released a book called 'Open Side', thinks Tottenham will beat Leicester on Saturday, and is backing New Zealand to win the rugby World Cup, which starts on Friday.

Premier League predictions - week six Result Lawro Sam FRIDAY Southampton v Bournemouth x-x 2-1 1-1 SATURDAY Leicester v Tottenham x-x 1-1 1-2 Burnley v Norwich x-x 2-0 3-2 Everton v Sheff Utd x-x 2-0 2-0 Man City v Watford x-x 3-0 4-0 Newcastle v Brighton x-x 2-0 2-1 SUNDAY Crystal Palace v Wolves x-x 2-1 2-2 West Ham v Man Utd x-x 2-1 1-2 Arsenal v Aston Villa x-x 2-0 3-1 Chelsea v Liverpool x-x 0-2 0-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated.

FRIDAY

Southampton v Bournemouth (20:00 BST)

Both of these sides had good results last time out, with Southampton winning at Sheffield United and Bournemouth beating Everton.

I was a bit worried about Saints after they lost their first two games but they have really picked up since then and, like Bournemouth, their aim for this season has to be to get into the top 10.

I am going to go with Southampton to edge this one, but it should be a good game and I am expecting the Cherries to create a few chances.

Eddie Howe's side have always got goals in them, and they are slowly sorting out their defensive issues too.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Sam's prediction: 1-1

SATURDAY

Leicester v Tottenham (12:30 BST)

I was surprised by Leicester's lack of threat in their defeat at Manchester United last week.

The Foxes were very neat and tidy, but there was not much of an end product, and they will have to put that right here.

Tottenham have got their own issues, after throwing away a 2-0 lead against Olympiakos on Wednesday night.

They did the same at Arsenal in the Premier League at the start of September and this time Mauricio Pochettino gave his side a bit of a shellacking afterwards.

Media playback is not supported on this device Champions League: Players didn't respect game plan - Mauricio Pochettino

Spurs have been very up and down so far this season, but I don't think they have too much to worry about - they are a good side, with some quality players.

Sometimes you just start the season slowly - it happened to Liverpool sometimes in my time there - but the most important thing is how you finish the campaign, not how you start it.

You just know Spurs are going to have a run where they win loads of games, but they might have to wait a bit longer to get up and running.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Sam's prediction: 1-2

Burnley v Norwich

Norwich's win over Manchester City last week was a fabulous performance and result, and one of the biggest upsets we have seen in the Premier League for a long time.

Forget how poor Manchester City were at the back, because Norwich's gameplan was absolutely perfect, and they stuck to it. Well done to them.

Media playback is not supported on this device It's a special day to beat Man City - Farke

This is a totally different test, however.

After playing the champions in your own ground, with the whole place jumping, a trip to Turf Moor is going to take a bit of an adjustment, and it is going to be a completely different game.

The Clarets might not be great in terms of creativity but they give everything for their manager, Sean Dyche, and I can see them making life very difficult for the Canaries.

It's not all bad news for Norwich, though. I have gone for them to draw a blank - so that normally means Teemu Pukki will score.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Sam's prediction: 3-2

Everton v Sheff Utd

Everton were not good enough against Bournemouth last weekend but they are usually much better at Goodison Park.

This will be a decent contest, though. Sheffield United were a little bit unlucky to lose at home to Southampton, after having a goal ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee that would have changed the complexion of the game.

The Blades were still very competitive and, if Everton show any of the defensive weaknesses that cost them against the Cherries, then Chris Wilder's side can capitalise.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Sam's prediction: 2-0

Man City v Watford

I presume Fernandinho will fill in at the back for Manchester City, the same way as he did in their win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, because they don't have anyone else to partner Nicolas Otamendi.

That all went pretty smoothly, and they definitely looked a better defensive unit than they did last weekend against Norwich, when they defended abysmally.

I cannot see it being much of an issue against the Hornets at the Etihad to be honest.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Man City 6-0 Watford

Watford showed a bit of spirit to come back from 2-0 down for a point against Arsenal last weekend, in Quique Sanchez Flores's first game back in charge.

But I do not see them keeping City quiet. It won't quite be a repeat of the scoreline from last season's FA Cup final, but I see Pep Guardiola's side winning comfortably.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Sam's prediction: 4-0

Newcastle v Brighton (17:30 BST)

Steve Bruce is still waiting for his first win at St James' Park as Newcastle manager and this will obviously be a very good time to get it.

Both of these teams are in the bottom five, and it is important to beat the teams around you, especially at home.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Sam's prediction: 2-1

SUNDAY

Crystal Palace v Wolves (14:00 BST)

Wolves are still winless in the Premier League and seem to be feeling the effects of their early start to the season in the Europa League.

Crystal Palace got taken apart at Tottenham last time out but I am expecting to see a reaction from them here. Wolves will just have to ride this rough patch out.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Sam's prediction: 2-2

West Ham v Man Utd (14:00 BST)

West Ham got a point with 10 men against Aston Villa on Monday, and played some good stuff at times as well.

I think the Hammers are an improving team, and I am expecting them to have a real go at Manchester United, who are yet to convince me with their performances this season.

I can't remember a game where they have impressed me over the 90 minutes - even in their 4-0 win over Chelsea on the opening weekend, the scoreline did not tell the full story.

Clearly they are still building too and, if they end up in the top four this season, they will have done brilliantly.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Sam's prediction: 1-2

Arsenal v Aston Villa (16:30 BST)

It was a case of 'same old Arsenal' with their defensive collapse against Watford on Sunday.

The Gunners still have a weakness at the back but, from what I've seen of them so far this season, I don't think Aston Villa have got the attacking power to take advantage.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Sam's prediction: 3-1

Chelsea v Liverpool (16:30 BST)

It doesn't look like Mason Mount will be fit for Chelsea after he was injured in midweek, which does not help Frank Lampard's side.

Mount and the rest of the Blues' youngsters have come in and done really well but Tuesday's defeat by Valencia was another example of how they are up one minute, and down the next.

Media playback is not supported on this device Defeat a harsh lesson in Champions League football - Frank Lampard

You could argue that their win over Wolves last weekend was the best they have played over an entire game - in others they have only done well in parts - so consistency is something they are still searching for.

Liverpool need to improve on their performance against Napoli but this is a good fixture for them to do it.

When you go and play one of the other big boys, you know you need to concentrate fully.

Their players will not need their manager to remind them that in this fixture last year, it took a late wonder goal from Daniel Sturridge to snatch a point - so they need to be at the top of their game.

Media playback is not supported on this device Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp hails 'outstanding' equaliser from Daniel Sturridge

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Sam's prediction: 0-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan

How did Lawro do last week?

From the last set of Premier League fixtures, Lawro got seven correct results, including one exact score, out of 10 matches for a total of 100 points.

That meant he beat all three of the hosts of MOTDx that he faced, maintaining his 100% record against guests this season.

Craig Mitch got the best guest score with four correct results, including one perfect score, for a total of 70 points. Chelcee Grimes and Reece Parkinson both managed five correct results, but with no perfect scores, for a tally of 50 points apiece.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 5 5 0 0 15 +1 =2 Chelsea 5 4 1 0 13 +4 =2 Liverpool 5 4 1 0 13 -1 4 Man Utd 5 3 2 0 11 0 5 Tottenham 5 3 1 1 10 -2 6 Leicester 5 3 0 2 9 -1 =7 Arsenal 5 2 2 1 8 0 =7 Aston Villa 5 2 2 1 8 +10 =7 Everton 5 2 2 1 8 +4 =10 Sheff Utd 5 2 1 2 7 +5 =10 Watford 5 2 1 2 7 +10 12 Newcastle 5 2 0 3 6 +6 13 Burnley 5 1 2 2 5 +1 =14 Bournemouth 5 1 1 3 4 -5 =14 West Ham 5 1 1 2 4 -6 =14 Wolves 5 1 1 3 4 +5 17 Southampton 5 1 0 4 3 -7 =18 Brighton 5 0 2 3 2 -2 =18 Crystal Palace 5 0 2 3 2 -6 20 Norwich 5 0 0 5 0 -7

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 100 Adam Peaty 96 Lawro (average after five weeks) 90 Helen Housby, Jo Harten 70 Craig Mitch 60 Stefan Ratchford 50 Chelcee Grimes, Reece Parkinson 40 Stephen Fry

Total scores after week five Lawro 480 Guests 360