Scottish Women's Cup: Rangers, Glasgow City, Hibernian and Motherwell reach semi-finals

Hibernian's Siobhan Hunter scored twice as they beat Hamilton 3-0

Siobhan Hunter says she is in the form of her life after the defender scored her eighth goal in four games for Hibernian Ladies.

The Scottish Cup holders took a step towards winning the trophy for a fourth time in a row with a 3-0 win over Hamilton Academical.

That put them into the semi-finals alongside Glasgow City, Rangers and Motherwell.

"I've never scored this many - maybe when I was 12," she told Hibs TV.

"It's definitely the best run of form I've been on."

The draw for the semi-finals take place on Tuesday 17 September.

Hibs closer to four-in-a-row

Hibs were licking their wounds from Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League defeat by Slavia Prague but bounced back to see off a dogged Hamilton.

Eilidh Adams and Abbi MacDonald were both given first-team debuts in the win at Ainslie Park.

Amy Gallacher gave the home side a ninth-minute lead before two Hunter goals in four second-half minutes - one from the penalty spot - put Hibs into the last four.

City see off Celtic challenge

Just one goal had separated Celtic and Glasgow four weeks ago and, with City facing a 2,000-mile trip home from Moscow after their midweek win over Chertanovo, Eddie Wolecki Black's side fancied their chances of a cup upset.

But, on 36 minutes, Leanne Ross' stunning free-kick hit the crossbar and bounced into the roof of the net to give the visitors a lead.

Kirsty Howat doubled the advantage in 63 minutes when she latched on to Rachel McLauchlan's ball and scored from distance.

Lower league Aberdeen's cup run ends

With Aberdeen still trying to negotiate their way out of SWFL Division One North, the Scottish Cup was very much a bonus for them.

However, wins over top-flight Spartans and SWPL 2 side Kilmarnock gave them hope of causing another shock at home to Rangers.

After a long bus journey north that began at 7am, only a Clare Gemmell penalty on 12 minutes gave the visitors their win.

Recent acquisition Emma Brownlie, who joined Rangers from Everton last week, made her debut in light blue.

Last year's finalists close in on final return

Motherwell, then an SWPL 2 side, suffered the ignominy of an 8-0 defeat by Hibs in last year's final.

However, they beat Queen's Park 5-0 at Ravenscraig as they bid to go one better this season.

A hat-trick from Chelsea McEachran was added to with goals from Lauren Doran-Barr and Myia Arbuckle.