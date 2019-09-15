Match ends, Roma 4, Sassuolo 2.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores on Roma debut as Italian side beat Sassuolo
On-loan Arsenal forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored on his debut as AS Roma beat Sassuolo 4-2 in Serie A.
The Armenia international scored his side's third goal with a low strike after Bryan Cristante's header and a volley from Edin Dzeko had put Roma in control.
Justin Kluivert's composed finish made it 4-0 and although Domenico Berardi hit a brace for Sassuolo it was too little too late.
The win was Roma's first of the season.
They are seventh with five points after a win and two draws from their three games so far.
Line-ups
Roma
- 13López
- 24FlorenziSubstituted forSpinazzolaat 73'minutes
- 23Mancini
- 20Fazio
- 11Kolarov
- 4Cristante
- 21Veretout
- 99KluivertSubstituted forZanioloat 72'minutes
- 7PellegriniBooked at 28minsSubstituted forPastoreat 84'minutes
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 15Cetin
- 18Santon
- 19N Kalinic
- 22Zaniolo
- 27Pastore
- 37Spinazzola
- 42Diawara
- 48Antonucci
- 63Cerantola Fuzato
- 83Mirante
Sassuolo
- 47Consigli
- 2Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 21Chiriches
- 31Ferrari
- 8DuncanSubstituted forTraoreat 84'minutes
- 14ObiangBooked at 33mins
- 73LocatelliSubstituted forToljanat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 13PelusoSubstituted forMüldürat 70'minutes
- 25Berardi
- 9Caputo
- 11Defrel
Substitutes
- 7Boga
- 17Müldür
- 18Raspadori
- 19Romagna
- 22Toljan
- 23Traore
- 33Tripaldelli
- 36Mazzitelli
- 44Ghion
- 56Pegolo
- 64Russo
- 77Kyriakopoulos
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 4, Sassuolo 2.
Attempt blocked. Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).
Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).
Attempt missed. Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gregoire Defrel.
Attempt missed. Javier Pastore (Roma) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Zaniolo.
Attempt missed. Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mert Müldür.
Attempt missed. Javier Pastore (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Attempt saved. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gregoire Defrel.
Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Javier Pastore replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Hamed Junior Traore replaces Alfred Duncan.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Booking
Jeremy Toljan (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jeremy Toljan (Sassuolo).
Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Vlad Chiriches.
Foul by Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo).
Jordan Veretout (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Leonardo Spinazzola replaces Alessandro Florenzi.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 4, Sassuolo 2. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alfred Duncan.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Nicolò Zaniolo replaces Justin Kluivert.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Mert Müldür replaces Federico Peluso.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.
Attempt blocked. Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Domenico Berardi with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jeremy Toljan.
Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Pedro Obiang.
Foul by Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo).
Justin Kluivert (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dangerous play by Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo).
Jordan Veretout (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.