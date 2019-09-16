Scottish Gossip: Jason Cummings, Chris Cadden, Jim Jefferies

Jason Cummings is ready to turn his back on Scotland to play for Australia if Steve Clarke ignores him. (Sun)

Steve Clarke could turn to former Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden to solve his problem right-back position. (Sun)

Swansea's George Byers has had his hopes of playing for Scotland boosted after the English-born midfielder was given a glowing recommendation to Steve Clarke by Oli McBurnie. (Sun - print edition)

Celtic could be handed a Europa League boost with Rennes star striker Mbaye Niang a major doubt for Thursday's opening game. (Daily Record)

Former Hearts manager Jim Jefferies believes Craig Levein will be fighting for his job in the Edinburgh derby, and has doubts he will even be in charge by then. (Daily Mail)

Hearts striker Conor Washington is almost certainly out of the Edinburgh derby with a hamstring injury. (Sun)

Hearts midfielder Jake Mulraney says it is "ridiculous" to believe that the team's struggles are all down to manager Craig Levein. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes faces a midfield headache with Craig Bryson, Funso Ojo, Jon Gallagher and Scott Wright all being added to the injury list in the past week. (Press and Journal)

Other gossip

Finn Russell says whoever comes out on top in Scotland's World Cup opener with Irland can regard themselves as realistic winners of the Webb Ellis trophy. (National)