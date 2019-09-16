Truro City boss Paul Wotton hails 'absolutely outstanding' side after late win over Gosport

Truro's goalscorer Louis Rooney has also spent time at Linfield and is a former Northern Ireland Under 21 international

Truro City boss Paul Wotton has lavished praise on his side after their 1-0 stoppage-time win over Gosport Borough in the Southern Premier League.

Louis Rooney's 98th-minute goal ensured a fifth win in seven games for City, who stay second in the table, two points off leaders Poole Town.

"That is what happens when you want to win a game of football," Wotton said.

"We were relentless. It's boiling hot, the pitch is bobbly and my boys were absolutely outstanding."

Former Plymouth Argyle youngster Rooney, who had come on as a substitute, reacted quickly to a loose ball in the penalty area to seal the win at Treyew Road.

"It was not a good spectacle, but the conditions didn't make for it to be a good spectacle," Wotton added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

"Gosport, a team of men, came here with good shape. I felt they came here for a draw, which is a positive for us that teams are coming to Treyew Road and wanting to take a point. That's a big compliment."