Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance says 4-1 win away at Ramsgate shows expansive style is paying off

Work on the athletics track means Guernsey FC have not played at Footes Lane since they lost 2-1 to Horsham on 22 April

Guernsey FC's aim to play a more expansive brand of football is coming off, says manager Tony Vance.

Ross Allen, Will Fazakerley, Carlos Canha and Frank Tobin were on target as the islanders came away from Ramsgate on Saturday with a 4-1 victory.

The win moved Guernsey, who have yet to play at home, up to ninth in Isthmian League Division One South East.

"This isn't a fluke. We've been edging towards this style of football," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

The Green Lions are not due to return to Footes Lane until 6 October as work on the athletics track around the ground continues.

But in the meantime the islanders, who in the past few seasons have struggled away from home, have lost just once in five games this season.

"We've got to be different to other teams as there's a lot that can be dominant in the ways they play," Vance added.

"We've got to continue practising and preaching and progressing with our style of football and make sure we trust it, believe in it and hopefully we'll keep getting a few results here and there."