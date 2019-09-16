Wolves seek new investment to help club grow

Premier League side Wolves are in this season's Europa League group stages

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Chinese owners are seeking fresh investment to accelerate the club's growth.

Wolves have made rapid progress since they were bought by the Fosun Group for around £45m in 2016.

They were promoted to the Premier League in 2018 and last season finished seventh, their highest position since 1980.

That position saw Nuno Espirito Santo's side qualify for this season's Europa League group stages.

This season has not started as successfully though, as they sit second bottom of the Premier League after failing to record a win in their opening five games.

Sources have told the BBC that Fosun remain committed to the club and, as yet, no talks about fresh investment - which would come from outside China - have taken place.

Speaking recently, Wolves chairman Jeff Shi underlined the importance of Wolves to Fosun's chairman Guo Guangchang: "I asked Guo 'if Wolves win everything in the world, will you sell at a good price?'. He said 'no, I will keep Wolves in Fosun forever'."

Shi has previously spoken about Fosun's ambitious plans to develop Molineux into a 50,000-capacity stadium, having shelved an idea to leave the club's historic home.