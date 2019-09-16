Saul Shotton: West Bromwich Albion set to sign former Bury player
-
- From the section West Brom
One of the Bury players left without a club following their expulsion from the English Football League is on the verge of signing for West Bromwich Albion.
Teenage defender Saul Shotton, who played for Albion in a reserve game last week, is set to sign a two-year deal with the the Championship club.
Shotton, 18, a free agent following the Shakers' demise, joined Bury from home town club Stoke City in September 2017.
He made two EFL Trophy appearances two months before his 17th birthday.
- Bury: EFL commissions independent review of regulationse
- MP calls for League Two spot for the Shakers in 2020-21
- Port Vale sign Jordan Archer from expelled Bury
- Academy boss says releasing youngsters is 'heart-breaking
Shotton then started the final four games of the 2017-18 season, but did not make a first-team appearance last term.
He automatically became a free agent when Bury were expelled from the league last month, when the players were told by the Professional Footballers Association that their contracts had ceased.
Bury's 125-year membership of the Football League was ended on 28 August after owner Steve Dale's summer-long attempt to sell the League One club failed.
The Shakers had already cancelled their first five league games and been thrown out of the EFL Cup, for non-fulfilment of a first-round fixture, before the league took the ultimate sanction, following several deadline extensions, when would-be owners C&N Sporting Risk withdrew their interest.