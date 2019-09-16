Matt Taylor Exeter City manager turns down approach to take over at unnamed club

Matt Taylor has won 27 and lost 18 of his 63 games in charge of Exeter City

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has turned down an approach to take over another club, according to a statement by the League Two leaders.

Taylor, 37, succeeded Paul Tisdale at St James Park in June 2018 and has led City to an unbeaten start this season.

League One sides Lincoln City and Southend United, as well as League Two's bottom club Stevenage, are all currently without managers.

The request came on Saturday after the 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient.

"He believes that the playing and working staff at our club are still in a building phase with huge potential to achieve success over the next few seasons," Exeter chairman Julian Tagg said in a statement.

"He is an ambitious manager, but his primary ambition is to be successful at Exeter City.

"He has brought a lot of new players and staff to the club who have joined with a vision and expectation that he will be their manager.

"We are hugely supportive of Matt and his vision for our club. He has made a fantastic start to his career as manager and continues to build and strengthen both his playing staff and his backroom team."

Taylor won the League Two Manager of the Month award for August.