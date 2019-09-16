Irish Premiership: Crues control, derby delight and cool Carrick

Media playback is not supported on this device Kirk Millar's late show stuns Glentoran

For only the second time this season, Saturday hosted a full compliment of six Irish Premiership games, with just the 20 goals and plenty of talking points to discuss once the dust had settled.

Linfield edged out Glentoran in the first 'Belclassico' of the season, but it's still Crusaders who lead the way at the top of the table after a dramatic win over Glenavon.

Ballymena and Coleraine had to settle for a point apiece in their derby encounter, while Cliftonville, Larne and Carrick all racked up big score lines.

Here are five talking points from another busy weekend of action.

Crues control



After seven games, Crusaders are sitting pretty at the top of the table.

A full six points clear of the chasing pack, Stephen Baxter's side have take full advantage of Linfield's European exploits and are taking control at the top.

Glenavon did give Crusaders a scare at Seaview, but with just four goals conceded and 23 scored, it's a case of so far, so good for the north Belfast side.

Most managers would rather have the points on the board than be chasing, and the Crues have rectified the inconsistency that plagued their side last season to win six of their opening seven games.

However, even if a determined Linfield go on a charge, by no means does that make it a two-horse race.

Coleraine and Cliftonville will have something to say about that, but Crusaders have certainly sent out a big statement early doors.

Dungannon's bubble burst



It was good while it lasted, eh.

After an unbeaten start to the new season, Dungannon have lost three on the bounce to Crusaders, Coleraine and now Cliftonville.

It's been one way traffic against the Swifts, who have now conceded 12 goals in their last three league games without reply at the other end.

However, it still doesn't take away from the wonderful job that Kris Lindsay has done at Stangmore Park.

Their results against Ballymena United and Glenavon show they can still mix it with the big boys on their day, but Linsday will be hoping they can stop the rot sooner rather than later and return to their early-season form.

Larne's goal of the season



Larne came into the Irish Premiership full of optimism, and while they may not be rising as high as some may like, they are playing some glorious football.

Another wonderful team goal against Institute, finished by the in-form Johnny McMurray, was the latest in a beautiful collection of goals.

When you add Mark Randall's plethora of screamers for Tiernan Lynch's side, plus Martin Donnelly's trusty left foot, Larne are building quite the collection.

There have been 27 goals in their six fixtures this season, so the Inver Park faithful have been getting value for money every Saturday.

Win, lose or draw, long may the excitement continue.

Unhappy managers



Glenavon and Warrenpoint Town have both had pretty miserable starts to their campaigns, which was backed up by the body language of their respective managers on Saturday.

Gary Hamilton said the defeat was the lowest he had ever felt, which is quite a remark considering how long he has been involved in the game, while McDonnell's usual friendly and upbeat manner was noticeably absent in his post-match interview.

Glenavon have the quality in the team to turn their season around, but games against Ballymena United and Linfield aren't exactly bankers to kick-start their campaign.



On the other hand, a result against either of the two sides who finished above them last season would be the perfect antidote to the the Lurgan side's blues.

Warrenpoint's woes have been well documented, and the Milltown side appeal to be in freefall.

Hope is fading fast that McDonnell's side can repeat last season's revival, and Warrenpoint need to get something on the board soon or it could be a very, very long season for the County Down side.

Cool Carrick



Before the season, Niall Currie stated that Carrick's home form would be the reason behind potential survival on their Irish premiership return.

But after six games, Carrick are in ninth spot and both of their wins have been on the road, against strugglers Institute and Warrenpoint.

Currie admitted that games against Point and Stute "were like cup finals" after a 3-0 win at Milltown, but with the league as competitive as it is, getting points on the board early will be vital if any team is to avoid the drop.

The adjustment from the Championship can take some time and Currie's men have made a solid start to the campaign.

Carrick's defence has also been relatively resolute, seven conceded in six games isn't a bad return and Stewart Nixon now looks like the forward who was so crucial to last season's promotion.

There's a long way to go, but things are looking positive for the Amber Army.

