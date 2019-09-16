Lionel Messi to make Barcelona return at Borussia Dortmund

Lionel Messi (right) trained with his team-mates on Monday

Lionel Messi is in Barcelona's squad for Tuesday's Champions League opener with Borussia Dortmund after recovering from a calf injury.

The Barca captain last played in July during the Copa America for Argentina and has missed Barca's opening four games.

Messi was passed fit by the medical team to return after Monday's training session.

Barca have only won two of four La Liga games without him.

Ansu Fati, 16, is also included in the squad after two goals and an assist in 116 minutes of La Liga football.