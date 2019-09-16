Champions League - Group F
B Dortmund20:00Barcelona
Venue: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

Lionel Messi to make Barcelona return at Borussia Dortmund

Lionel Messi (r)
Lionel Messi (right) trained with his team-mates on Monday

Lionel Messi is in Barcelona's squad for Tuesday's Champions League opener with Borussia Dortmund after recovering from a calf injury.

The Barca captain last played in July during the Copa America for Argentina and has missed Barca's opening four games.

Messi was passed fit by the medical team to return after Monday's training session.

Barca have only won two of four La Liga games without him.

Ansu Fati, 16, is also included in the squad after two goals and an assist in 116 minutes of La Liga football.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 17th September 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Brugge00000000
2Galatasaray00000000
3PSG00000000
4Real Madrid00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade00000000
2Bayern Munich00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Tottenham00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta00000000
2Dinamo Zagreb00000000
3Man City00000000
4Shakhtar Donetsk00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
3Juventus00000000
4Lokomotiv Moscow00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg00000000
2KRC Genk00000000
3Liverpool00000000
4Napoli00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona00000000
2B Dortmund00000000
3Inter Milan00000000
4Slavia Prague00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica00000000
2Lyon00000000
3RB Leipzig00000000
4Zenit St Petersburg00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax00000000
2Chelsea00000000
3Lille00000000
4Valencia00000000
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC