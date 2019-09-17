Inter Milan 1-1 Slavia Prague: Inter substitute Nicolo Barella scores stoppage-time equaliser

Peter Olayinka is the first Nigerian to score on his Champions League debut since Yakubu for Maccabi Haifa in September 2002

Inter Milan substitute Nicolo Barella scored a stoppage-time equaliser to deny Slavia Prague just their second Champions League group win.

The Czech side have reached the group stage for the second time but it was Stefan de Vrij and Danilo D'Ambrosio who went close for the Serie A leaders.

Yet Slavia deserved the lead when Peter Olayinka opened the scoring.

But early in the eight minutes of added time, Barella bundled in after Stefano Sensi's free-kick hit the crossbar.

More to follow.