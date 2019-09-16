David de Gea: Manchester United goalkeeper signs new deal at Old Trafford

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has signed a new contract to stay with the club until 2023.

De Gea, 28, has made 367 United appearances since Sir Alex Ferguson bought him to the club from Atletico Madrid in an £18.9m deal in June 2011.

"Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together," said the Spaniard.

"It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club."

De Gea, who helped United win the Premier League title in 2012-13, the FA Cup three seasons later and both the League Cup and the Europa League in 2016-17, added: "The opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour.

"Since I arrived here, I could never have imagined I would play over 350 games for this club.

"As one of the senior players in the squad, I want to support and lead in any way that I can to assist the younger players, so they know what it means to play here.

"I still feel I have so much more to achieve at the club and I truly believe that Manchester United can build on the club's tradition of success and reward our fans for their support.

"I am committed to continue repaying the fans for all of the care that they've shown me during the good times and the bad."

