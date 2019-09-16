Emmanuel Emenike: Ex-Nigeria striker hopes to bounce back in Belgium

Emmanuel Emenike was the top scorer at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations where he helped Nigeria win the trophy.

Former Nigeria striker Emmanuel Emenike has joined his 10th professional club as he looks to revive his career at Belgian second tier club KVC Westerlo.

The 32-year-old, who was released by Greek club Olympiakos in July 2018, passed a trial before penning a deal with the promotion hopefuls - the details of which have not been disclosed.

Emenike, who helped his country to continental success in 2013, says he is 'delighted to be back' and eying promotion with Westerlo.

"Thank you Westerlo for making me feel at home and welcome," he wrote on Instagram.

"Let's get some wins and go for the title. Project Promotion."

He was the top scorer at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations where he helped Nigeria to a third continental success in South Africa.

Emenike, who started all four of the Super Eagles' matches at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, made the decision to quit international football in October 2015.

His move to Belgium meant the much-travelled and vastly-experienced Emenike had joined his tenth professional club in nine years, after stints in South Africa, Turkey, Russia, United Arab Emirates, England, Spain and Greece.

Emenike came to limelight at Turkish club Karabukspor where he scored 30 goals in 52 appearances before joining top side Fenerbahce in 2011.

A match-fixing scandal, for which he was later cleared, prompted the Istanbul club to sell him to Russian side Spartak Moscow less than two months later.

He scored 24 goals in 51 appearances for the Moscow side before re-joining Fenerbahce in 2013 and helped propel them to the league and cup double in 2014.

Emenike spent six months on loan at Arabian Gulf League side Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates, where he scored seven times before spending the second-half of the 2015/16 season at English side West Ham United where he managed four goals in 19 appearances.

He endured a turbulent period at Istanbul and made 93 appearances in all competitions during his time at Fenerbahce scoring 25 goals, before leaving for Greece in 2017.