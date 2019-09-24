Crawley Town v Stoke City
- From the section League Cup
Follow live text commentary on the Carabao Cup here.
Line-ups
Crawley
- 35Luyambula
- 18Sesay
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 3Doherty
- 21Bulman
- 7Grego-Cox
- 28Camara
- 12Ferguson
- 30Lubala
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 1Morris
- 2Young
- 4Payne
- 15Nathaniel-George
- 16Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- 17Allarakhia
- 20Sendles-White
Stoke
- 32Federici
- 37Collins
- 6Batth
- 5Lindsay
- 14Smith
- 24Cousins
- 38Woods
- 3Ward
- 20Hogan
- 9Vokes
- 26Campbell
Substitutes
- 8Etebo
- 12Carter-Vickers
- 16Davies
- 25Powell
- 31Duffy
- 33Sørensen
- 39McJannett
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson