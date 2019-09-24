Attempt missed. Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Colchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Colchester
- 1Gerken
- 2Jackson
- 18Eastman
- 5Prosser
- 3Bramall
- 4Lapslie
- 14Comley
- 24Stevenson
- 7Senior
- 45Nouble
- 26Gambin
Substitutes
- 6Sowunmi
- 9Norris
- 10Brown
- 11Cowan-Hall
- 21Clampin
- 27Chilvers
- 29Ross
Tottenham
- 22Gazzaniga
- 16Walker-Peters
- 39Tanganga
- 6D Sánchez
- 33Davies
- 12Wanyama
- 15Dier
- 27Lucas Moura
- 20Alli
- 29Skipp
- 52Parrott
Substitutes
- 1Lloris
- 5Vertonghen
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 11Lamela
- 17Sissoko
- 21Foyth
- 23Eriksen
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
Home TeamColchesterAway TeamTottenham
- Possession
- Home15%
- Away85%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Tom Lapslie.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.