EFL Cup - Third Round
Colchester0Tottenham0

Colchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Line-ups

Colchester

  • 1Gerken
  • 2Jackson
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Prosser
  • 3Bramall
  • 4Lapslie
  • 14Comley
  • 24Stevenson
  • 7Senior
  • 45Nouble
  • 26Gambin

Substitutes

  • 6Sowunmi
  • 9Norris
  • 10Brown
  • 11Cowan-Hall
  • 21Clampin
  • 27Chilvers
  • 29Ross

Tottenham

  • 22Gazzaniga
  • 16Walker-Peters
  • 39Tanganga
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 33Davies
  • 12Wanyama
  • 15Dier
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 20Alli
  • 29Skipp
  • 52Parrott

Substitutes

  • 1Lloris
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 11Lamela
  • 17Sissoko
  • 21Foyth
  • 23Eriksen
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home15%
Away85%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Attempt missed. Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Tom Lapslie.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

