Corner, Watford. Conceded by Mike van der Hoorn.
Watford v Swansea City
-
- From the section League Cup
Follow live text commentary on the Carabao Cup third round here.
Line-ups
Watford
- 1Gomes
- 2Janmaat
- 5Prödl
- 27Kabasele
- 11Masina
- 14Chalobah
- 16Doucouré
- 20Quina
- 37Pereyra
- 18Gray
- 10Welbeck
Substitutes
- 4Dawson
- 7Deulofeu
- 8Cleverley
- 23Sarr
- 24Dele-Bashiru
- 35Bachmann
- 36Foulquier
Swansea
- 1Nordfeldt
- 23Roberts
- 44Cabango
- 5van der Hoorn
- 3John
- 28Byers
- 8Grimes
- 12Dyer
- 21Dhanda
- 11Peterson
- 19Surridge
Substitutes
- 7McKay
- 9Bastón
- 14Carroll
- 15Routledge
- 25Mulder
- 36Cooper
- 41Garrick
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match Stats
Home TeamWatfordAway TeamSwansea
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.