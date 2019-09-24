EFL Cup - Third Round
Watford0Swansea0

Watford v Swansea City

Line-ups

Watford

  • 1Gomes
  • 2Janmaat
  • 5Prödl
  • 27Kabasele
  • 11Masina
  • 14Chalobah
  • 16Doucouré
  • 20Quina
  • 37Pereyra
  • 18Gray
  • 10Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 4Dawson
  • 7Deulofeu
  • 8Cleverley
  • 23Sarr
  • 24Dele-Bashiru
  • 35Bachmann
  • 36Foulquier

Swansea

  • 1Nordfeldt
  • 23Roberts
  • 44Cabango
  • 5van der Hoorn
  • 3John
  • 28Byers
  • 8Grimes
  • 12Dyer
  • 21Dhanda
  • 11Peterson
  • 19Surridge

Substitutes

  • 7McKay
  • 9Bastón
  • 14Carroll
  • 15Routledge
  • 25Mulder
  • 36Cooper
  • 41Garrick
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Mike van der Hoorn.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

