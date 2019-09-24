Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 26Martínez
- 21Chambers
- 16Holding
- 20Mustafi
- 3Tierney
- 11Torreira
- 28Willock
- 24Nelson
- 10Özil
- 32Smith Rowe
- 35Martinelli
Substitutes
- 2Bellerín
- 8Ceballos
- 33Macey
- 38Balogun
- 40Bola
- 41Burton
- 77Saka
Nottm Forest
- 49Muric
- 11Cash
- 3Figueiredo
- 18Robinson
- 2Ribeiro
- 28Silva
- 36Chema
- 23Lolley
- 10Carvalho
- 37Adomah
- 40Johnson
Substitutes
- 6Milosevic
- 7Grabban
- 12Smith
- 19Ameobi
- 21Sow
- 46Lawrence-Gabriel
- 48Mighten
- Referee:
- Darren England