First Half begins.
Portsmouth v Southampton
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 1MacGillivray
- 13Bolton
- 9Hawkins
- 6Burgess
- 38Haunstrup
- 4Naylor
- 33Close
- 7Williams
- 8Pitman
- 11Curtis
- 10Marquis
Substitutes
- 2Walkes
- 5Downing
- 14Cannon
- 15McCrorie
- 26Evans
- 29Maloney
- 35Bass
Southampton
- 1McCarthy
- 2Cédric Soares
- 35Bednarek
- 3Yoshida
- 21Bertrand
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 14Romeu
- 23Højbjerg
- 9Ings
- 10Adams
- 20Obafemi
Substitutes
- 5Stephens
- 7Long
- 17Armstrong
- 19Boufal
- 22Redmond
- 28Gunn
- 43Valery
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
Live Text
Kick Off
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.