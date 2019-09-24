EFL Cup - Third Round
Portsmouth0Southampton0

Portsmouth v Southampton

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 13Bolton
  • 9Hawkins
  • 6Burgess
  • 38Haunstrup
  • 4Naylor
  • 33Close
  • 7Williams
  • 8Pitman
  • 11Curtis
  • 10Marquis

Substitutes

  • 2Walkes
  • 5Downing
  • 14Cannon
  • 15McCrorie
  • 26Evans
  • 29Maloney
  • 35Bass

Southampton

  • 1McCarthy
  • 2Cédric Soares
  • 35Bednarek
  • 3Yoshida
  • 21Bertrand
  • 16Ward-Prowse
  • 14Romeu
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 9Ings
  • 10Adams
  • 20Obafemi

Substitutes

  • 5Stephens
  • 7Long
  • 17Armstrong
  • 19Boufal
  • 22Redmond
  • 28Gunn
  • 43Valery
Referee:
Kevin Friend

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

Top Stories