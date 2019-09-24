EFL Cup - Third Round
Sheff Wed0Everton0

Sheffield Wednesday v Everton

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

  • 25Dawson
  • 22Odubajo
  • 27Iorfa
  • 12Thorniley
  • 3Fox
  • 14Murphy
  • 8Pelupessy
  • 21Luongo
  • 20Reach
  • 17Nuhiu
  • 11Winnall

Substitutes

  • 2Palmer
  • 5Lee
  • 6Rhodes
  • 7K Harris
  • 9Fletcher
  • 10Bannan
  • 36Jones

Everton

  • 1Pickford
  • 19Sidibé
  • 13Mina
  • 2Holgate
  • 12Digne
  • 26Davies
  • 8Delph
  • 7Richarlison
  • 17Iwobi
  • 20Bernard
  • 9Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes

  • 5Keane
  • 10G Sigurdsson
  • 11Walcott
  • 18Schneiderlin
  • 23Coleman
  • 27Kean
  • 49Lössl
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

