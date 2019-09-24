National League
Hartlepool1Chesterfield1

Hartlepool United 1-1 Chesterfield: Pools fans unite to condemn racist abuse

Hartlepool United tweet
Hartlepool United fans came together to condemn the racist incident that marred their game with Dover on Saturday

Hartlepool United fans came together to condemn the alleged racist abuse that marred Saturday's game with Dover Athletic as they watched their side draw 1-1 with Chesterfield.

The Football Association has contacted both clubs for their observations after the weekend's incident.

The club handed out banners saying 'Love Pools, Hate Racism' which were displayed by hundreds of fans.

The campaign has won praise from anti-racism charity Kick It Out.

A 43-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order during Saturday's match.

It is alleged that Dover forward Inhi Effiong was racially abused after scoring a contentious first half penalty.

The incident saw the game held up for 10 minutes, with the managers of both sides saying they had considered taking their players off the field.

'This is the real Hartlepool'

Craig Hignett
Craig Hignett discussed taking his players off the field after the alleged racist incident on Saturday

After the match Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett said he was encouraged by the "togetherness" at the stadium, after what he described as a "really tough week".

"It wasn't a night for tactics and silky football, it was a night for letting everyone know that this is the real Hartlepool and we're not how we've been portrayed in the media over the last few days," he told BBC Tees.

"I've felt ashamed if I'm honest and that's wrong, because that doesn't reflect what we are as a football club and what our fans are.

"The idiots who've caused it have brought shame to everyone else and we won't stand for that - that's something that I hate and I don't ever want to see it again at this football club."

Struggling Chesterfield still await first away win

Meanwhile on the field Chesterfield are still yet to win on their travels after coming from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Victoria Park.

The Spireites fell behind in the ninth minute when Peter Kioso poked home from close range following a corner.

John Sheridan's side levelled eight minutes before the break when Tom Denton nodded in his first goal of the season.

Joe Rowley fired just wide for the visitors after the break while Denton headed a late chance straight at Pools keeper Ben Killip.

Chesterfield remain second-bottom while Hartlepool have now gone four games without a win.

Match details supplied by PA Media

Hartlepool United programme cover
Anti-racism charity Kick It Out praised Hartlepool's programme cover which carried their emblem

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Killip
  • 2Kioso
  • 4Raynes
  • 15Mafuta
  • 3Kitching
  • 19RichardsonBooked at 87mins
  • 14HolohanBooked at 55minsSubstituted forJamesat 88'minutes
  • 28Kennedy
  • 11HawkesSubstituted forNobleat 78'minutes
  • 9Kabamba
  • 23Toure

Substitutes

  • 6Bale
  • 16Noble
  • 20Cunningham
  • 22Crichlow-Noble
  • 33James

Chesterfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 4Yarney
  • 5Evans
  • 20Wedgbury
  • 32Nepomuceno
  • 26Hollis
  • 7Rowley
  • 22WakefieldSubstituted forMandevilleat 76'minutes
  • 8Weston
  • 36Fondop-TalomSubstituted forBodenat 57'minutes
  • 24Denton

Substitutes

  • 10Mandeville
  • 12Coddington
  • 18McGlashan
  • 19Boden
  • 33Sheridan
Referee:
Samuel Barrott
Attendance:
2,953

Live Text

Match ends, Hartlepool United 1, Chesterfield 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Chesterfield 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Luke James replaces Gavan Holohan.

Booking

Kenton Richardson (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Liam Noble replaces Josh Hawkes.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Liam Mandeville replaces Charlie Wakefield.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Scott Boden replaces Mike Fondop-Talom.

Booking

Gavan Holohan (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Second Half

Second Half begins Hartlepool United 1, Chesterfield 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Chesterfield 1.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Chesterfield 1. Tom Denton (Chesterfield).

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Chesterfield 0. Peter Kioso (Hartlepool United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley138502213929
2Halifax138142314925
3Woking137422112925
4Yeovil138142113825
5Dover137241915423
6Dag & Red136431815322
7Barrow136162218419
8Barnet125431616019
9Maidenhead United135351813518
10Solihull Moors125251915417
11Notts County134541815317
12Stockport135261520-517
13Torquay134451921-216
14Harrogate134451517-216
15Fylde124441821-316
16Eastleigh134451417-316
17Hartlepool134451620-416
18Boreham Wood134362016415
19Sutton United133641616015
20Aldershot134271218-614
21Wrexham122551620-411
22Ebbsfleet132471625-910
23Chesterfield131661524-99
24Chorley131661227-159
View full National League table

Top Stories