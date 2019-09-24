Match ends, Hartlepool United 1, Chesterfield 1.
Hartlepool United 1-1 Chesterfield: Pools fans unite to condemn racist abuse
-
- From the section Conference
Hartlepool United fans came together to condemn the alleged racist abuse that marred Saturday's game with Dover Athletic as they watched their side draw 1-1 with Chesterfield.
The Football Association has contacted both clubs for their observations after the weekend's incident.
The club handed out banners saying 'Love Pools, Hate Racism' which were displayed by hundreds of fans.
The campaign has won praise from anti-racism charity Kick It Out.
- Racist chants almost cause players to walk off
- Dover Athletic call for action over 'inexcusable' racist abuse
- FA 'to seek observations' over racism claims
A 43-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order during Saturday's match.
It is alleged that Dover forward Inhi Effiong was racially abused after scoring a contentious first half penalty.
The incident saw the game held up for 10 minutes, with the managers of both sides saying they had considered taking their players off the field.
'This is the real Hartlepool'
After the match Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett said he was encouraged by the "togetherness" at the stadium, after what he described as a "really tough week".
"It wasn't a night for tactics and silky football, it was a night for letting everyone know that this is the real Hartlepool and we're not how we've been portrayed in the media over the last few days," he told BBC Tees.
"I've felt ashamed if I'm honest and that's wrong, because that doesn't reflect what we are as a football club and what our fans are.
"The idiots who've caused it have brought shame to everyone else and we won't stand for that - that's something that I hate and I don't ever want to see it again at this football club."
Struggling Chesterfield still await first away win
Meanwhile on the field Chesterfield are still yet to win on their travels after coming from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Victoria Park.
The Spireites fell behind in the ninth minute when Peter Kioso poked home from close range following a corner.
John Sheridan's side levelled eight minutes before the break when Tom Denton nodded in his first goal of the season.
Joe Rowley fired just wide for the visitors after the break while Denton headed a late chance straight at Pools keeper Ben Killip.
Chesterfield remain second-bottom while Hartlepool have now gone four games without a win.
Match details supplied by PA Media
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Killip
- 2Kioso
- 4Raynes
- 15Mafuta
- 3Kitching
- 19RichardsonBooked at 87mins
- 14HolohanBooked at 55minsSubstituted forJamesat 88'minutes
- 28Kennedy
- 11HawkesSubstituted forNobleat 78'minutes
- 9Kabamba
- 23Toure
Substitutes
- 6Bale
- 16Noble
- 20Cunningham
- 22Crichlow-Noble
- 33James
Chesterfield
- 1Jalal
- 4Yarney
- 5Evans
- 20Wedgbury
- 32Nepomuceno
- 26Hollis
- 7Rowley
- 22WakefieldSubstituted forMandevilleat 76'minutes
- 8Weston
- 36Fondop-TalomSubstituted forBodenat 57'minutes
- 24Denton
Substitutes
- 10Mandeville
- 12Coddington
- 18McGlashan
- 19Boden
- 33Sheridan
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
- Attendance:
- 2,953
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Chesterfield 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Luke James replaces Gavan Holohan.
Booking
Kenton Richardson (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Liam Noble replaces Josh Hawkes.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Liam Mandeville replaces Charlie Wakefield.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Scott Boden replaces Mike Fondop-Talom.
Booking
Gavan Holohan (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hartlepool United 1, Chesterfield 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Chesterfield 1.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Chesterfield 1. Tom Denton (Chesterfield).
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Chesterfield 0. Peter Kioso (Hartlepool United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.