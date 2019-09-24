Hartlepool United 1-1 Chesterfield: Pools fans unite to condemn racist abuse

Hartlepool United fans came together to condemn the racist incident that marred their game with Dover on Saturday

Hartlepool United fans came together to condemn the alleged racist abuse that marred Saturday's game with Dover Athletic as they watched their side draw 1-1 with Chesterfield.

The Football Association has contacted both clubs for their observations after the weekend's incident.

The club handed out banners saying 'Love Pools, Hate Racism' which were displayed by hundreds of fans.

The campaign has won praise from anti-racism charity Kick It Out.

A 43-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order during Saturday's match.

It is alleged that Dover forward Inhi Effiong was racially abused after scoring a contentious first half penalty.

The incident saw the game held up for 10 minutes, with the managers of both sides saying they had considered taking their players off the field.

'This is the real Hartlepool'

Craig Hignett discussed taking his players off the field after the alleged racist incident on Saturday

After the match Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett said he was encouraged by the "togetherness" at the stadium, after what he described as a "really tough week".

"It wasn't a night for tactics and silky football, it was a night for letting everyone know that this is the real Hartlepool and we're not how we've been portrayed in the media over the last few days," he told BBC Tees.

"I've felt ashamed if I'm honest and that's wrong, because that doesn't reflect what we are as a football club and what our fans are.

"The idiots who've caused it have brought shame to everyone else and we won't stand for that - that's something that I hate and I don't ever want to see it again at this football club."

Struggling Chesterfield still await first away win

Meanwhile on the field Chesterfield are still yet to win on their travels after coming from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Victoria Park.

The Spireites fell behind in the ninth minute when Peter Kioso poked home from close range following a corner.

John Sheridan's side levelled eight minutes before the break when Tom Denton nodded in his first goal of the season.

Joe Rowley fired just wide for the visitors after the break while Denton headed a late chance straight at Pools keeper Ben Killip.

Chesterfield remain second-bottom while Hartlepool have now gone four games without a win.

Anti-racism charity Kick It Out praised Hartlepool's programme cover which carried their emblem