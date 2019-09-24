FC Halifax Town 0-1 Harrogate Town

Mark Beck struck an 87th-minute winner as Harrogate beat National League high-flyers Halifax 1-0 at The Shay.

Beck converted his third goal of the season after good play down the right by George Thomson and Ryan Fallowfield as Harrogate ended a three-game winless run.

Halifax keeper Sam Johnson had earlier made a fine save to deny Alex Bradley, while at the other end James Belshaw twice had to be alert to keep out Liam McAlinden.

The visitors went close to taking the lead 10 minutes before the break when Warren Burrell smashed a shot against the woodwork before Jerome Binnom-Williams shot over the bar for Halifax.

Beck, though, popped up with the winner to condemn Halifax to a third defeat in four games.

Match report supplied by PA Media