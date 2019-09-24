National League
FC Halifax Town 0-1 Harrogate Town

Mark Beck struck an 87th-minute winner as Harrogate beat National League high-flyers Halifax 1-0 at The Shay.

Beck converted his third goal of the season after good play down the right by George Thomson and Ryan Fallowfield as Harrogate ended a three-game winless run.

Halifax keeper Sam Johnson had earlier made a fine save to deny Alex Bradley, while at the other end James Belshaw twice had to be alert to keep out Liam McAlinden.

The visitors went close to taking the lead 10 minutes before the break when Warren Burrell smashed a shot against the woodwork before Jerome Binnom-Williams shot over the bar for Halifax.

Beck, though, popped up with the winner to condemn Halifax to a third defeat in four games.

Line-ups

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Duckworth
  • 3Binnom-Williams
  • 14Staunton
  • 6Nolan
  • 4Clarke
  • 11Sho-Silva
  • 15McAlinden
  • 20KingSubstituted forKingat 65'minutes
  • 21WilliamsSubstituted forSouthwellat 72'minutes
  • 22CooperBooked at 57mins

Substitutes

  • 8Earing
  • 9Southwell
  • 10King
  • 12Appleyard
  • 16Hanson

Harrogate

  • 1Belshaw
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 3Smith
  • 14KiernanBooked at 51minsSubstituted forDiamondat 68'minutes
  • 7Thomson
  • 6Burrell
  • 9Beck
  • 15BradleySubstituted forBrownat 80'minutes
  • 18Muldoon
  • 20Hall
  • 22Smith

Substitutes

  • 8Emmett
  • 13Cracknell
  • 16Stead
  • 21Brown
  • 23Diamond
Referee:
Simon Mather
Attendance:
1,918

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley138502213929
2Halifax138142314925
3Woking137422112925
4Yeovil138142113825
5Dover137241915423
6Dag & Red136431815322
7Barrow136162218419
8Barnet125431616019
9Maidenhead United135351813518
10Solihull Moors125251915417
11Notts County134541815317
12Stockport135261520-517
13Torquay134451921-216
14Harrogate134451517-216
15Fylde124441821-316
16Eastleigh134451417-316
17Hartlepool134451620-416
18Boreham Wood134362016415
19Sutton United133641616015
20Aldershot134271218-614
21Wrexham122551620-411
22Ebbsfleet132471625-910
23Chesterfield131661524-99
24Chorley131661227-159
