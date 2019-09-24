Aldershot Town 1-3 Yeovil Town

In-form Yeovil made it six wins in a row as they beat Aldershot 3-1.

Relegated last season, Town are now moving ominously up the ladder, just four points off the top after this clinical win.

Myles Hippolyte caught the home side cold as he opened the scoring eight minutes in, finishing as Aldershot's players claimed handball in the box.

The Shots levelled 11 minutes later as Max Hunt headed in from a corner, but Jimmy Smith's brilliant curler after a fine team move had Yeovil in front at the break.

Gold Omotayo could have had Yeovil out of sight after the break but failed to take a one-on-one chance, but he did not need to worry as Rhys Murphy cut in and flashed in a third with 59 minutes on the clock.

Match report supplied by PA Media