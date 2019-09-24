National League
Aldershot Town 1-3 Yeovil Town

In-form Yeovil made it six wins in a row as they beat Aldershot 3-1.

Relegated last season, Town are now moving ominously up the ladder, just four points off the top after this clinical win.

Myles Hippolyte caught the home side cold as he opened the scoring eight minutes in, finishing as Aldershot's players claimed handball in the box.

The Shots levelled 11 minutes later as Max Hunt headed in from a corner, but Jimmy Smith's brilliant curler after a fine team move had Yeovil in front at the break.

Gold Omotayo could have had Yeovil out of sight after the break but failed to take a one-on-one chance, but he did not need to worry as Rhys Murphy cut in and flashed in a third with 59 minutes on the clock.

Line-ups

Aldershot

  • 1Walker
  • 3Kinsella
  • 6Lyons-Foster
  • 14EyomaSubstituted forFletcherat 69'minutes
  • 10ShieldsSubstituted forBerkeley-Agyepongat 65'minutes
  • 7Santos D'AbadiaSubstituted forMullingsat 69'minutes
  • 11Panayiotou
  • 16FowlerBooked at 90mins
  • 20Chislett
  • 25Hunt
  • 34Powell

Substitutes

  • 2Tinkler
  • 9Mullings
  • 12Whittingham
  • 21Berkeley-Agyepong
  • 29Fletcher

Yeovil

  • 31SmithBooked at 87mins
  • 2Alcock
  • 3Dickinson
  • 7WorthingtonSubstituted forD'Athat 61'minutes
  • 5SmithSubstituted forTilleyat 79'minutes
  • 4Collins
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 9MurphyBooked at 89minsSubstituted forMcCoyat 90'minutes
  • 10Omotayo
  • 11HippolyteBooked at 68mins
  • 18Skendi

Substitutes

  • 8D'Ath
  • 19Bradbury
  • 22McCoy
  • 24Hutton
  • 28Tilley
Referee:
Lee Collins
Attendance:
1,684

Live Text

Match ends, Aldershot Town 1, Yeovil Town 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 1, Yeovil Town 3.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Ollie McCoy replaces Rhys Murphy.

Booking

George Fowler (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Rhys Murphy (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Adam Smith (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. James Tilley replaces Jimmy Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Alex Fletcher replaces Aaron Eyoma.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Shamir Mullings replaces Alefe Santos.

Booking

Myles Hippolyte (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong replaces Connor Shields.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Lawson D'Ath replaces Matt Worthington.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Yeovil Town 3. Rhys Murphy (Yeovil Town).

Second Half

Second Half begins Aldershot Town 1, Yeovil Town 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Aldershot Town 1, Yeovil Town 2.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Yeovil Town 2. Jimmy Smith (Yeovil Town).

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Yeovil Town 1. Max Hunt (Aldershot Town).

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 0, Yeovil Town 1. Myles Hippolyte (Yeovil Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley138502213929
2Halifax138142314925
3Woking137422112925
4Yeovil138142113825
5Dover137241915423
6Dag & Red136431815322
7Barrow136162218419
8Barnet125431616019
9Maidenhead United135351813518
10Solihull Moors125251915417
11Notts County134541815317
12Stockport135261520-517
13Torquay134451921-216
14Harrogate134451517-216
15Fylde124441821-316
16Eastleigh134451417-316
17Hartlepool134451620-416
18Boreham Wood134362016415
19Sutton United133641616015
20Aldershot134271218-614
21Wrexham122551620-411
22Ebbsfleet132471625-910
23Chesterfield131661524-99
24Chorley131661227-159
