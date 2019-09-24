National League
Ebbsfleet3Barnet0

Ebbsfleet United 3-0 Barnet

Ebbsfleet moved off the foot of the table with an impressive 3-0 win over promotion hopefuls Barnet.

With Chorley losing and Chesterfield drawing, Fleet took advantage to record arguably their best result of the season.

Myles Weston put them in front after 33 minutes when his cross, intended for Alex Reid, missed everyone and went in.

Three minutes later, Reid had a goal of his own as he capitalised on defensive uncertainty.

There was more confusion in the Barnet box in the 71st minute as home defender Jamie Grimes went down and, as many stopped, Ayo Obileye fired in a third.

Line-ups

Ebbsfleet

  • 21Holmes
  • 15Grimes
  • 5Obileye
  • 11WestonSubstituted forBiabiat 84'minutes
  • 2King
  • 20Cordner
  • 6WilsonSubstituted forEganat 76'minutes
  • 8Ball
  • 19SutherlandBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAchubaat 90+1'minutes
  • 12Umerah
  • 23Reid

Substitutes

  • 9Ugwu
  • 13Palmer
  • 16Achuba
  • 18Egan
  • 22Biabi

Barnet

  • 1Loach
  • 35Hernandez
  • 2Alexander
  • 18FonguckSubstituted forWalkerat 59'minutes
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 4Reynolds
  • 7Taylor
  • 20da Silva VilheteSubstituted forVasiliouat 78'minutes
  • 27Mason-Clark
  • 14Akinola
  • 9Pavey

Substitutes

  • 13Matrevics
  • 15Rowan
  • 16Taylor
  • 22Walker
  • 33Vasiliou
Referee:
Alan Dale
Attendance:
805

Live Text

Match ends, Ebbsfleet United 3, Barnet 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 3, Barnet 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Mathew Achuba replaces Frankie Sutherland.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Botti Biabi replaces Myles Weston.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Antonis Vasiliou replaces Mauro Vilhete.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Alfie Egan replaces Lawrie Wilson.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 3, Barnet 0. Ayo Obileye (Ebbsfleet United).

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Josh Walker replaces Wesley Fonguck.

Second Half

Second Half begins Ebbsfleet United 2, Barnet 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 2, Barnet 0.

Booking

Frankie Sutherland (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 2, Barnet 0. Alex Reid (Ebbsfleet United).

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 1, Barnet 0. Myles Weston (Ebbsfleet United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley138502213929
2Halifax138142314925
3Woking137422112925
4Yeovil138142113825
5Dover137241915423
6Dag & Red136431815322
7Barrow136162218419
8Barnet125431616019
9Maidenhead United135351813518
10Solihull Moors125251915417
11Notts County134541815317
12Stockport135261520-517
13Torquay134451921-216
14Harrogate134451517-216
15Fylde124441821-316
16Eastleigh134451417-316
17Hartlepool134451620-416
18Boreham Wood134362016415
19Sutton United133641616015
20Aldershot134271218-614
21Wrexham122551620-411
22Ebbsfleet132471625-910
23Chesterfield131661524-99
24Chorley131661227-159
View full National League table

