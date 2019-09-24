Ebbsfleet United 3-0 Barnet

Ebbsfleet moved off the foot of the table with an impressive 3-0 win over promotion hopefuls Barnet.

With Chorley losing and Chesterfield drawing, Fleet took advantage to record arguably their best result of the season.

Myles Weston put them in front after 33 minutes when his cross, intended for Alex Reid, missed everyone and went in.

Three minutes later, Reid had a goal of his own as he capitalised on defensive uncertainty.

There was more confusion in the Barnet box in the 71st minute as home defender Jamie Grimes went down and, as many stopped, Ayo Obileye fired in a third.

Match report supplied by PA Media