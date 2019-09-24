Ebbsfleet United 3-0 Barnet

Match ends, Ebbsfleet United 3, Barnet 0.
Ebbsfleet moved off the foot of the table with an impressive 3-0 win over promotion hopefuls Barnet.
With Chorley losing and Chesterfield drawing, Fleet took advantage to record arguably their best result of the season.
Myles Weston put them in front after 33 minutes when his cross, intended for Alex Reid, missed everyone and went in.
Three minutes later, Reid had a goal of his own as he capitalised on defensive uncertainty.
There was more confusion in the Barnet box in the 71st minute as home defender Jamie Grimes went down and, as many stopped, Ayo Obileye fired in a third.
Line-ups
Ebbsfleet
- 21Holmes
- 15Grimes
- 5Obileye
- 11WestonSubstituted forBiabiat 84'minutes
- 2King
- 20Cordner
- 6WilsonSubstituted forEganat 76'minutes
- 8Ball
- 19SutherlandBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAchubaat 90+1'minutes
- 12Umerah
- 23Reid
Substitutes
- 9Ugwu
- 13Palmer
- 16Achuba
- 18Egan
- 22Biabi
Barnet
- 1Loach
- 35Hernandez
- 2Alexander
- 18FonguckSubstituted forWalkerat 59'minutes
- 5Almeida Santos
- 4Reynolds
- 7Taylor
- 20da Silva VilheteSubstituted forVasiliouat 78'minutes
- 27Mason-Clark
- 14Akinola
- 9Pavey
Substitutes
- 13Matrevics
- 15Rowan
- 16Taylor
- 22Walker
- 33Vasiliou
- Referee:
- Alan Dale
- Attendance:
- 805
