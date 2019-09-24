Solihull Moors 2-0 Stockport County

Solihull Moors returned to winning ways in the National League after beating 10-man Stockport 2-0 at home.

The turning point came in first-half stoppage time when County had Sam Walker sent off for palming Danny Wright's header off the line but Ben Hinchliffe saved Adi Yussuf's spot-kick.

However, the home side broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second half when Callum Howe headed in a corner for his first goal for the club.

Solihull doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute as Jamie Reckord nodded in Lee Vaughan's cross at the back post.

Alex Gudger headed against the post, Reckord missed from close range and sub Paul McCallum struck the bar as Solihull threatened a third.

The victory snapped a six-game winless run in the division for Solihull while at the same time consigned Stockport to a fourth defeat on the bounce.

Match report supplied by PA Media