Solihull Moors 2-0 Stockport County
Solihull Moors returned to winning ways in the National League after beating 10-man Stockport 2-0 at home.
The turning point came in first-half stoppage time when County had Sam Walker sent off for palming Danny Wright's header off the line but Ben Hinchliffe saved Adi Yussuf's spot-kick.
However, the home side broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second half when Callum Howe headed in a corner for his first goal for the club.
Solihull doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute as Jamie Reckord nodded in Lee Vaughan's cross at the back post.
Alex Gudger headed against the post, Reckord missed from close range and sub Paul McCallum struck the bar as Solihull threatened a third.
The victory snapped a six-game winless run in the division for Solihull while at the same time consigned Stockport to a fourth defeat on the bounce.
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
- 1Boot
- 24Howe
- 4Storer
- 7OsborneSubstituted forHawkridgeat 77'minutes
- 3Reckord
- 5Daly
- 6Gudger
- 14Gunning
- 22Vaughan
- 19WrightSubstituted forNeufvilleat 86'minutes
- 29YussufSubstituted forMcCallumat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Williams
- 9McCallum
- 10Hancox
- 11Hawkridge
- 16Neufville
Stockport
- 1Hinchliffe
- 2Miniham
- 18ArthurBooked at 89mins
- 11LeesleySubstituted forJacksonat 77'minutes
- 3Cowan
- 4Turnbull
- 8WalkerBooked at 45mins
- 6Keane
- 9MulhernSubstituted forBellat 64'minutes
- 17DimaioSubstituted forOsborneat 64'minutes
- 7Thomas
Substitutes
- 10Osborne
- 13Ormson
- 16Bell
- 21Jackson
- 24Greenhalgh
- Referee:
- Gareth Rhodes
- Attendance:
- 1,339
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 2, Stockport County 0.
Booking
Festus Arthur (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Josh Neufville replaces Daniel Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Terry Hawkridge replaces Jamey Osborne.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Ben Jackson replaces Joe Leesley.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Paul McCallum replaces Adi Yussuf.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Elliot Osborne replaces Connor Dimaio.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Nyal Bell replaces Euan Mulhern.
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 2, Stockport County 0. Jamie Reckord (Solihull Moors).
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Stockport County 0. Callum Howe (Solihull Moors).
Second Half
Second Half begins Solihull Moors 0, Stockport County 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Solihull Moors 0, Stockport County 0.
Dismissal
Sam Walker (Stockport County) is shown the red card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.