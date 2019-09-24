National League
Solihull Moors 2-0 Stockport County

Solihull Moors returned to winning ways in the National League after beating 10-man Stockport 2-0 at home.

The turning point came in first-half stoppage time when County had Sam Walker sent off for palming Danny Wright's header off the line but Ben Hinchliffe saved Adi Yussuf's spot-kick.

However, the home side broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second half when Callum Howe headed in a corner for his first goal for the club.

Solihull doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute as Jamie Reckord nodded in Lee Vaughan's cross at the back post.

Alex Gudger headed against the post, Reckord missed from close range and sub Paul McCallum struck the bar as Solihull threatened a third.

The victory snapped a six-game winless run in the division for Solihull while at the same time consigned Stockport to a fourth defeat on the bounce.

Solihull Moors

  • 1Boot
  • 24Howe
  • 4Storer
  • 7OsborneSubstituted forHawkridgeat 77'minutes
  • 3Reckord
  • 5Daly
  • 6Gudger
  • 14Gunning
  • 22Vaughan
  • 19WrightSubstituted forNeufvilleat 86'minutes
  • 29YussufSubstituted forMcCallumat 65'minutes

  • 2Williams
  • 9McCallum
  • 10Hancox
  • 11Hawkridge
  • 16Neufville

Stockport

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 2Miniham
  • 18ArthurBooked at 89mins
  • 11LeesleySubstituted forJacksonat 77'minutes
  • 3Cowan
  • 4Turnbull
  • 8WalkerBooked at 45mins
  • 6Keane
  • 9MulhernSubstituted forBellat 64'minutes
  • 17DimaioSubstituted forOsborneat 64'minutes
  • 7Thomas

  • 10Osborne
  • 13Ormson
  • 16Bell
  • 21Jackson
  • 24Greenhalgh
Gareth Rhodes
1,339

Match ends, Solihull Moors 2, Stockport County 0.

Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 2, Stockport County 0.

Festus Arthur (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Josh Neufville replaces Daniel Wright.

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Terry Hawkridge replaces Jamey Osborne.

Substitution, Stockport County. Ben Jackson replaces Joe Leesley.

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Paul McCallum replaces Adi Yussuf.

Substitution, Stockport County. Elliot Osborne replaces Connor Dimaio.

Substitution, Stockport County. Nyal Bell replaces Euan Mulhern.

Goal! Solihull Moors 2, Stockport County 0. Jamie Reckord (Solihull Moors).

Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Stockport County 0. Callum Howe (Solihull Moors).

Second Half begins Solihull Moors 0, Stockport County 0.

First Half ends, Solihull Moors 0, Stockport County 0.

Sam Walker (Stockport County) is shown the red card.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley138502213929
2Halifax138142314925
3Woking137422112925
4Yeovil138142113825
5Dover137241915423
6Dag & Red136431815322
7Barrow136162218419
8Barnet125431616019
9Maidenhead United135351813518
10Solihull Moors125251915417
11Notts County134541815317
12Stockport135261520-517
13Torquay134451921-216
14Harrogate134451517-216
15Fylde124441821-316
16Eastleigh134451417-316
17Hartlepool134451620-416
18Boreham Wood134362016415
19Sutton United133641616015
20Aldershot134271218-614
21Wrexham122551620-411
22Ebbsfleet132471625-910
23Chesterfield131661524-99
24Chorley131661227-159
View full National League table

