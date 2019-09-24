National League
Maidenhead United1Dover2

Maidenhead United 1-2 Dover Athletic

Nassim L'Ghoul came off the bench to net a second-half winner as Dover beat Maidenhead 2-1 in the National League.

Kurtis Cumberbatch, a summer signing from Farnborough, had put Dover in front in the 18th minute with a strike from 25 yards - his first goal for the club.

But after Maidenhead keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond saved superbly to deny Will De Havilland, the home side levelled just after the hour.

Danny Whitehall had only just come onto the pitch when he fired in a free-kick for his fifth goal of the campaign - all coming as a sub.

But L'Ghoul popped up with the winner 14 minutes from time to open his account for Dover.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

  • 21Ashby-Hammond
  • 2Clerima
  • 5DaviesSubstituted forShecklefordat 81'minutes
  • 15Ofori-TwumasiBooked at 25mins
  • 28SmileBooked at 90mins
  • 24Massey
  • 6GrantSubstituted forKeetchat 87'minutes
  • 19Upward
  • 18AkintundeSubstituted forWhitehallat 60'minutes
  • 9Cassidy
  • 11Mensah

Substitutes

  • 1Dunn
  • 12Keetch
  • 14Whitehall
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 17Landers

Dover

  • 13Worgan
  • 26SimpsonBooked at 45mins
  • 4Doe
  • 8Woods
  • 3Taylor
  • 6De Havilland
  • 15Cumberbatch
  • 7ReasonSubstituted forL'Ghoulat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Effiong
  • 19Rigg
  • 12ModesteSubstituted forHinchiriat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mersin
  • 5Lokko
  • 10L'Ghoul
  • 16Rooney
  • 22Hinchiri
Referee:
Gary Parsons
Attendance:
1,015

Live Text

Match ends, Maidenhead United 1, Dover Athletic 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Maidenhead United 1, Dover Athletic 2.

Booking

Josh Smile (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Nassim L'Ghoul (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Bradley Keetch replaces Freddie Grant.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Ryheem Sheckleford replaces Aron Davies.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Bilel Hinchiri replaces Ricky Modeste.

Goal!

Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Dover Athletic 2. Nassim L'Ghoul (Dover Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Nassim L'Ghoul replaces Jai Reason.

Goal!

Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Dover Athletic 1. Daniel Whitehall (Maidenhead United).

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Daniel Whitehall replaces James Akintunde.

Second Half

Second Half begins Maidenhead United 0, Dover Athletic 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Maidenhead United 0, Dover Athletic 1.

Booking

Aaron Simpson (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Maidenhead United 0, Dover Athletic 1. Kurtis Cumberbatch (Dover Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley138502213929
2Halifax138142314925
3Woking137422112925
4Yeovil138142113825
5Dover137241915423
6Dag & Red136431815322
7Barrow136162218419
8Barnet125431616019
9Maidenhead United135351813518
10Solihull Moors125251915417
11Notts County134541815317
12Stockport135261520-517
13Torquay134451921-216
14Harrogate134451517-216
15Fylde124441821-316
16Eastleigh134451417-316
17Hartlepool134451620-416
18Boreham Wood134362016415
19Sutton United133641616015
20Aldershot134271218-614
21Wrexham122551620-411
22Ebbsfleet132471625-910
23Chesterfield131661524-99
24Chorley131661227-159
View full National League table

