Maidenhead United 1-2 Dover Athletic

Nassim L'Ghoul came off the bench to net a second-half winner as Dover beat Maidenhead 2-1 in the National League.

Kurtis Cumberbatch, a summer signing from Farnborough, had put Dover in front in the 18th minute with a strike from 25 yards - his first goal for the club.

But after Maidenhead keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond saved superbly to deny Will De Havilland, the home side levelled just after the hour.

Danny Whitehall had only just come onto the pitch when he fired in a free-kick for his fifth goal of the campaign - all coming as a sub.

But L'Ghoul popped up with the winner 14 minutes from time to open his account for Dover.

Match report supplied by PA Media