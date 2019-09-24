Match ends, Maidenhead United 1, Dover Athletic 2.
Maidenhead United 1-2 Dover Athletic
Nassim L'Ghoul came off the bench to net a second-half winner as Dover beat Maidenhead 2-1 in the National League.
Kurtis Cumberbatch, a summer signing from Farnborough, had put Dover in front in the 18th minute with a strike from 25 yards - his first goal for the club.
But after Maidenhead keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond saved superbly to deny Will De Havilland, the home side levelled just after the hour.
Danny Whitehall had only just come onto the pitch when he fired in a free-kick for his fifth goal of the campaign - all coming as a sub.
But L'Ghoul popped up with the winner 14 minutes from time to open his account for Dover.
Match report supplied by PA Media
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
- 21Ashby-Hammond
- 2Clerima
- 5DaviesSubstituted forShecklefordat 81'minutes
- 15Ofori-TwumasiBooked at 25mins
- 28SmileBooked at 90mins
- 24Massey
- 6GrantSubstituted forKeetchat 87'minutes
- 19Upward
- 18AkintundeSubstituted forWhitehallat 60'minutes
- 9Cassidy
- 11Mensah
Substitutes
- 1Dunn
- 12Keetch
- 14Whitehall
- 16Sheckleford
- 17Landers
Dover
- 13Worgan
- 26SimpsonBooked at 45mins
- 4Doe
- 8Woods
- 3Taylor
- 6De Havilland
- 15Cumberbatch
- 7ReasonSubstituted forL'Ghoulat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Effiong
- 19Rigg
- 12ModesteSubstituted forHinchiriat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mersin
- 5Lokko
- 10L'Ghoul
- 16Rooney
- 22Hinchiri
- Referee:
- Gary Parsons
- Attendance:
- 1,015
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Maidenhead United 1, Dover Athletic 2.
Booking
Josh Smile (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Nassim L'Ghoul (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Bradley Keetch replaces Freddie Grant.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Ryheem Sheckleford replaces Aron Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Bilel Hinchiri replaces Ricky Modeste.
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Dover Athletic 2. Nassim L'Ghoul (Dover Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Nassim L'Ghoul replaces Jai Reason.
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Dover Athletic 1. Daniel Whitehall (Maidenhead United).
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Daniel Whitehall replaces James Akintunde.
Second Half
Second Half begins Maidenhead United 0, Dover Athletic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Maidenhead United 0, Dover Athletic 1.
Booking
Aaron Simpson (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 0, Dover Athletic 1. Kurtis Cumberbatch (Dover Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.