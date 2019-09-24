National League
Bromley1Woking0

Bromley 1-0 Woking

Bromley moved four points clear at the top of the National League after a 1-0 win over third-placed Woking.

It was a statement performance, if not a scoreline, for Bromley, who could have had more than Michael Cheek's goal.

Jamar Loza was just off target for Woking midway through the half before Bromley went ahead in the 38th minute.

Billy Bingham mishit a shot which bounced in front of keeper Craig Ross, allowing Cheek to nip in and score.

Ross saved from Alfie Doughty after the restart, while Josh Rees had a shot blocked and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild saw a 30-yarder go just wide.

A stunning stop from Ross prevented Adrian Clifton making it safe for Bromley but they did enough in the end.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Line-ups

Bromley

  • 1Cousins
  • 2Kizzi
  • 13Bush
  • 10Bingham
  • 7CoulsonSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 69'minutes
  • 5Okoye
  • 3Wood
  • 26DoughtySubstituted forCliftonat 76'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 19Hackett-Fairchild
  • 25Rees
  • 9Cheek

Substitutes

  • 6Holland
  • 11Mekki
  • 15Klass
  • 17Clifton
  • 27McCoulsky

Woking

  • 13Ross
  • 2Cook
  • 3Casey
  • 8Ferdinand
  • 6Diarra
  • 4Parry
  • 16DonnellanSubstituted forTiehiat 60'minutes
  • 10KretzschmarSubstituted forHodgesat 76'minutes
  • 12Collier
  • 14PokuSubstituted forEdserat 76'minutes
  • 22Loza

Substitutes

  • 1Howes
  • 11Hodges
  • 15Skinner
  • 20Edser
  • 23Tiehi
Referee:
Matthew Russell
Attendance:
2,358

Live Text

Match ends, Bromley 1, Woking 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bromley 1, Woking 0.

Booking

Adrian Clifton (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Adrian Clifton replaces Alfie Doughty.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Toby Edser replaces Godfrey Poku.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Paul Hodges replaces Max Kretzschmar.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Luke Coulson.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Christ Tiehi replaces Shaun Donnellan.

Second Half

Second Half begins Bromley 1, Woking 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Bromley 1, Woking 0.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 1, Woking 0. Michael Cheek (Bromley).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley138502213929
2Halifax138142314925
3Woking137422112925
4Yeovil138142113825
5Dover137241915423
6Dag & Red136431815322
7Barrow136162218419
8Barnet125431616019
9Maidenhead United135351813518
10Solihull Moors125251915417
11Notts County134541815317
12Stockport135261520-517
13Torquay134451921-216
14Harrogate134451517-216
15Fylde124441821-316
16Eastleigh134451417-316
17Hartlepool134451620-416
18Boreham Wood134362016415
19Sutton United133641616015
20Aldershot134271218-614
21Wrexham122551620-411
22Ebbsfleet132471625-910
23Chesterfield131661524-99
24Chorley131661227-159
View full National League table

Top Stories