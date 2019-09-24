Bromley 1-0 Woking

Bromley moved four points clear at the top of the National League after a 1-0 win over third-placed Woking.

It was a statement performance, if not a scoreline, for Bromley, who could have had more than Michael Cheek's goal.

Jamar Loza was just off target for Woking midway through the half before Bromley went ahead in the 38th minute.

Billy Bingham mishit a shot which bounced in front of keeper Craig Ross, allowing Cheek to nip in and score.

Ross saved from Alfie Doughty after the restart, while Josh Rees had a shot blocked and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild saw a 30-yarder go just wide.

A stunning stop from Ross prevented Adrian Clifton making it safe for Bromley but they did enough in the end.

Match report supplied by PA Media