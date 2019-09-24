Match ends, Bromley 1, Woking 0.
Bromley 1-0 Woking
Bromley moved four points clear at the top of the National League after a 1-0 win over third-placed Woking.
It was a statement performance, if not a scoreline, for Bromley, who could have had more than Michael Cheek's goal.
Jamar Loza was just off target for Woking midway through the half before Bromley went ahead in the 38th minute.
Billy Bingham mishit a shot which bounced in front of keeper Craig Ross, allowing Cheek to nip in and score.
Ross saved from Alfie Doughty after the restart, while Josh Rees had a shot blocked and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild saw a 30-yarder go just wide.
A stunning stop from Ross prevented Adrian Clifton making it safe for Bromley but they did enough in the end.
Line-ups
Bromley
- 1Cousins
- 2Kizzi
- 13Bush
- 10Bingham
- 7CoulsonSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 69'minutes
- 5Okoye
- 3Wood
- 26DoughtySubstituted forCliftonat 76'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 19Hackett-Fairchild
- 25Rees
- 9Cheek
Substitutes
- 6Holland
- 11Mekki
- 15Klass
- 17Clifton
- 27McCoulsky
Woking
- 13Ross
- 2Cook
- 3Casey
- 8Ferdinand
- 6Diarra
- 4Parry
- 16DonnellanSubstituted forTiehiat 60'minutes
- 10KretzschmarSubstituted forHodgesat 76'minutes
- 12Collier
- 14PokuSubstituted forEdserat 76'minutes
- 22Loza
Substitutes
- 1Howes
- 11Hodges
- 15Skinner
- 20Edser
- 23Tiehi
- Referee:
- Matthew Russell
- Attendance:
- 2,358
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bromley 1, Woking 0.
Booking
Adrian Clifton (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Adrian Clifton replaces Alfie Doughty.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Toby Edser replaces Godfrey Poku.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Paul Hodges replaces Max Kretzschmar.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Luke Coulson.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Christ Tiehi replaces Shaun Donnellan.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bromley 1, Woking 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bromley 1, Woking 0.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 1, Woking 0. Michael Cheek (Bromley).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.