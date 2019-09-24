National League
Boreham Wood 1-2 Notts County

Notts County recovered from Saturday's defeat to Bromley as they won 2-1 at Boreham Wood.

Kabongo Tshimanga went close for the home side as half-time approached, but he was denied by the legs of keeper Sam Slocombe.

And the Magpies went down the other end and made them pay, Enzio Boldewijn on target via both posts after a strong run and shot from Wes Thomas.

Thomas and Mitch Rose had near misses as the second half started, while Slocombe denied Tshimanga again.

Sam Osborne then appeared to make it safe for County, picking up the ball 35 yards out, advancing and scoring from just outside the box.

But there was a twist as Tyrone Marsh scored from the spot for Boreham with six minutes left after Richard Brindley felled him, but Wood could not stage a full fightback.

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

  • 1Gregory
  • 10Murtagh
  • 5Champion
  • 12Fyfield
  • 4RickettsSubstituted forMcDonnellat 85'minutes
  • 9TshimangaSubstituted forShaibuat 72'minutes
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 14Thomas
  • 15ShakesSubstituted forMingoiaat 63'minutes
  • 11Marsh
  • 6StephensBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 7Mingoia
  • 8McDonnell
  • 16Thompson
  • 17Huddart
  • 20Shaibu

Notts County

  • 1SlocombeBooked at 84mins
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 17Bakayogo
  • 15Booty
  • 3McCrory
  • 20Brindley
  • 4RoseBooked at 69mins
  • 7Thomas
  • 11BoldewijnBooked at 62minsSubstituted forBirdat 90+2'minutes
  • 14Wootton
  • 23OsborneSubstituted forShieldsat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Dennis
  • 19Bird
  • 21Dunn
  • 30Kean
  • 32Shields
Referee:
Savvas Yianni
Attendance:
756

Live Text

Match ends, Boreham Wood 1, Notts County 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, Notts County 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Pierce Bird replaces Enzio Boldewijn.

Booking

David Stephens (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Adam McDonnell replaces Mark Ricketts.

Booking

Sam Slocombe (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Notts County 2. Tyrone Marsh (Boreham Wood) converts the penalty with a.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Sean Shields replaces Samuel Osborne.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Justin Shaibu replaces Kabongo Tshimanga.

Booking

Mitch Rose (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Notts County 2. Samuel Osborne (Notts County).

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Piero Mingoia replaces Ricky Shakes.

Booking

Enzio Boldewijn (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Boreham Wood 0, Notts County 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Notts County 1.

Goal!

Own Goal by David Gregory, Boreham Wood. Boreham Wood 0, Notts County 1.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

