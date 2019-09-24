Boreham Wood 1-2 Notts County

Notts County recovered from Saturday's defeat to Bromley as they won 2-1 at Boreham Wood.

Kabongo Tshimanga went close for the home side as half-time approached, but he was denied by the legs of keeper Sam Slocombe.

And the Magpies went down the other end and made them pay, Enzio Boldewijn on target via both posts after a strong run and shot from Wes Thomas.

Thomas and Mitch Rose had near misses as the second half started, while Slocombe denied Tshimanga again.

Sam Osborne then appeared to make it safe for County, picking up the ball 35 yards out, advancing and scoring from just outside the box.

But there was a twist as Tyrone Marsh scored from the spot for Boreham with six minutes left after Richard Brindley felled him, but Wood could not stage a full fightback.

Match report supplied by PA Media