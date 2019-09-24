Match ends, Boreham Wood 1, Notts County 2.
Boreham Wood 1-2 Notts County
-
- From the section Conference
Notts County recovered from Saturday's defeat to Bromley as they won 2-1 at Boreham Wood.
Kabongo Tshimanga went close for the home side as half-time approached, but he was denied by the legs of keeper Sam Slocombe.
And the Magpies went down the other end and made them pay, Enzio Boldewijn on target via both posts after a strong run and shot from Wes Thomas.
Thomas and Mitch Rose had near misses as the second half started, while Slocombe denied Tshimanga again.
Sam Osborne then appeared to make it safe for County, picking up the ball 35 yards out, advancing and scoring from just outside the box.
But there was a twist as Tyrone Marsh scored from the spot for Boreham with six minutes left after Richard Brindley felled him, but Wood could not stage a full fightback.
Match report supplied by PA Media
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
- 1Gregory
- 10Murtagh
- 5Champion
- 12Fyfield
- 4RickettsSubstituted forMcDonnellat 85'minutes
- 9TshimangaSubstituted forShaibuat 72'minutes
- 3Ilesanmi
- 14Thomas
- 15ShakesSubstituted forMingoiaat 63'minutes
- 11Marsh
- 6StephensBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 7Mingoia
- 8McDonnell
- 16Thompson
- 17Huddart
- 20Shaibu
Notts County
- 1SlocombeBooked at 84mins
- 13Rawlinson
- 17Bakayogo
- 15Booty
- 3McCrory
- 20Brindley
- 4RoseBooked at 69mins
- 7Thomas
- 11BoldewijnBooked at 62minsSubstituted forBirdat 90+2'minutes
- 14Wootton
- 23OsborneSubstituted forShieldsat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Dennis
- 19Bird
- 21Dunn
- 30Kean
- 32Shields
- Referee:
- Savvas Yianni
- Attendance:
- 756
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, Notts County 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Pierce Bird replaces Enzio Boldewijn.
Booking
David Stephens (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Adam McDonnell replaces Mark Ricketts.
Booking
Sam Slocombe (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Notts County 2. Tyrone Marsh (Boreham Wood) converts the penalty with a.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Sean Shields replaces Samuel Osborne.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Justin Shaibu replaces Kabongo Tshimanga.
Booking
Mitch Rose (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Notts County 2. Samuel Osborne (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Piero Mingoia replaces Ricky Shakes.
Booking
Enzio Boldewijn (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Boreham Wood 0, Notts County 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Notts County 1.
Goal!
Own Goal by David Gregory, Boreham Wood. Boreham Wood 0, Notts County 1.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.