Chorley 1-3 Barrow

Barrow made it five wins in a row in all competitions as they made the trip down the west coast to beat Chorley.

Home defender Courtney Meppen-Walter was an accommodating host, conceding two penalties as Barrow ran out 3-1 winners having been behind.

Matt Challoner put Chorley ahead with a crisp finish from 10 yards but Meppen-Walter felled Scott Quigley in the box, allowing John Rooney to equalise from the spot.

Meppen-Walter had an effort saved as he looked to make amends, but on the stroke of half-time Barrow led as Olly Dyson tricked his way into the box and forced a strike in.

Rooney had a long-ranger blocked and Quigley went over on the rebound, but at the halfway point of the second half, Meppen-Walter gave away another penalty as he brought down Brad Barry, Rooney delivering again.

Match report supplied by PA Media