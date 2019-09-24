National League
Chorley 1-3 Barrow

Barrow made it five wins in a row in all competitions as they made the trip down the west coast to beat Chorley.

Home defender Courtney Meppen-Walter was an accommodating host, conceding two penalties as Barrow ran out 3-1 winners having been behind.

Matt Challoner put Chorley ahead with a crisp finish from 10 yards but Meppen-Walter felled Scott Quigley in the box, allowing John Rooney to equalise from the spot.

Meppen-Walter had an effort saved as he looked to make amends, but on the stroke of half-time Barrow led as Olly Dyson tricked his way into the box and forced a strike in.

Rooney had a long-ranger blocked and Quigley went over on the rebound, but at the halfway point of the second half, Meppen-Walter gave away another penalty as he brought down Brad Barry, Rooney delivering again.

Line-ups

Chorley

  • 31Crellin
  • 2ChallonerBooked at 85mins
  • 4Teague
  • 8O'KeefeSubstituted forNorteyat 62'minutes
  • 16BainesSubstituted forNewbyat 69'minutes
  • 5LeatherSubstituted forBlakemanat 22'minutes
  • 6Meppen-WalterBooked at 65mins
  • 13Cottrell
  • 20Holroyd
  • 7Newby
  • 9CarverBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 3Blakeman
  • 11Newby
  • 14Dodds
  • 17Nortey
  • 18Massanka

Barrow

  • 1Dixon
  • 3BroughBooked at 84mins
  • 16Platt
  • 8Rooney
  • 27Barry
  • 6Hird
  • 11Kay
  • 10Hardcastle
  • 23DysonBooked at 83minsSubstituted forGreavesat 83'minutes
  • 20AngusSubstituted forHindleat 72'minutes
  • 9QuigleySubstituted forHarrisonat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 5Granite
  • 7Hindle
  • 14Greaves
  • 24Harrison
Referee:
Martin Woods
Attendance:
1,272

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley138502213929
2Halifax138142314925
3Woking137422112925
4Yeovil138142113825
5Dover137241915423
6Dag & Red136431815322
7Barrow136162218419
8Barnet125431616019
9Maidenhead United135351813518
10Solihull Moors125251915417
11Notts County134541815317
12Stockport135261520-517
13Torquay134451921-216
14Harrogate134451517-216
15Fylde124441821-316
16Eastleigh134451417-316
17Hartlepool134451620-416
18Boreham Wood134362016415
19Sutton United133641616015
20Aldershot134271218-614
21Wrexham122551620-411
22Ebbsfleet132471625-910
23Chesterfield131661524-99
24Chorley131661227-159
View full National League table

