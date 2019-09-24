Chorley 1-3 Barrow

Match ends, Chorley 1, Barrow 3.
Barrow made it five wins in a row in all competitions as they made the trip down the west coast to beat Chorley.
Home defender Courtney Meppen-Walter was an accommodating host, conceding two penalties as Barrow ran out 3-1 winners having been behind.
Matt Challoner put Chorley ahead with a crisp finish from 10 yards but Meppen-Walter felled Scott Quigley in the box, allowing John Rooney to equalise from the spot.
Meppen-Walter had an effort saved as he looked to make amends, but on the stroke of half-time Barrow led as Olly Dyson tricked his way into the box and forced a strike in.
Rooney had a long-ranger blocked and Quigley went over on the rebound, but at the halfway point of the second half, Meppen-Walter gave away another penalty as he brought down Brad Barry, Rooney delivering again.
Line-ups
Chorley
- 31Crellin
- 2ChallonerBooked at 85mins
- 4Teague
- 8O'KeefeSubstituted forNorteyat 62'minutes
- 16BainesSubstituted forNewbyat 69'minutes
- 5LeatherSubstituted forBlakemanat 22'minutes
- 6Meppen-WalterBooked at 65mins
- 13Cottrell
- 20Holroyd
- 7Newby
- 9CarverBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 3Blakeman
- 11Newby
- 14Dodds
- 17Nortey
- 18Massanka
Barrow
- 1Dixon
- 3BroughBooked at 84mins
- 16Platt
- 8Rooney
- 27Barry
- 6Hird
- 11Kay
- 10Hardcastle
- 23DysonBooked at 83minsSubstituted forGreavesat 83'minutes
- 20AngusSubstituted forHindleat 72'minutes
- 9QuigleySubstituted forHarrisonat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 5Granite
- 7Hindle
- 14Greaves
- 24Harrison
- Referee:
- Martin Woods
- Attendance:
- 1,272
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chorley 1, Barrow 3.
Booking
Matthew Challoner (Chorley) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Patrick Brough (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Marcus Carver (Chorley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Oliver Greaves replaces Olly Dyson.
Booking
Olly Dyson (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Byron Harrison replaces Scott Quigley.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Jack Hindle replaces Dior Angus.
Substitution
Substitution, Chorley. Elliot Newby replaces Lewis Baines.
Goal!
Goal! Chorley 1, Barrow 3. John Rooney (Barrow) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
Courtney Meppen-Walter (Chorley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Chorley. Nortei Nortey replaces Josh O'Keefe.
Second Half
Second Half begins Chorley 1, Barrow 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chorley 1, Barrow 2.
Goal!
Goal! Chorley 1, Barrow 2. Olly Dyson (Barrow).
Goal!
Goal! Chorley 1, Barrow 1. John Rooney (Barrow) converts the penalty with a.
Goal!
Goal! Chorley 1, Barrow 0. Matthew Challoner (Chorley).
Substitution
Substitution, Chorley. Adam Blakeman replaces Scott Leather.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.