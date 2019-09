Defender Jake Lawlor is available for Wrexham's trip to AFC Fylde in the National League.

Lawlor has missed the last four league games after being sent-off against Hartlepool, his second red card of the season.

Wrexham are without a win in seven games and are in the relegation zone.

AFC Fylde moved out of the bottom four after Saturday's 3-1 win over Eastleigh, their first win in seven games.