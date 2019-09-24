Match ends, Sutton United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2.
Sutton United 0-2 Dagenham & Redbridge
Dagenham extended their unbeaten run in the National League to nine games following a 2-0 win at Sutton.
Two goals just before half-time put Peter Taylor's side in the driving seat.
Reece Grant scored his first goal for the club after 43 minutes from Alex McQueen's corner.
The visitors doubled their lead when James Dobson curled a shot into the far corner in stoppage time.
In the second half, Craig Eastmond fired over for Sutton, who have now won just once in their last eight games.
Match report supplied by PA Media
Line-ups
Sutton United
- 26Butler
- 4Barden
- 6Collins
- 7Bolarinwa
- 24Milsom
- 5Goodliffe
- 10Beautyman
- 15Eastmond
- 20WrightSubstituted forRandall-Hurrenat 73'minutes
- 17AjiboyeSubstituted forDundasat 87'minutes
- 27JarvisSubstituted forReidat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Davis
- 14Dundas
- 18Randall-Hurren
- 25Matsuzaka
- 28Reid
Dag & Red
- 1Justham
- 2Wright
- 4Onariase
- 6Clark
- 5Croll
- 7McQueen
- 12Robinson
- 20Dobson
- 11GrahamSubstituted forOdameteyat 57'minutes
- 10BalantaSubstituted forLuqueat 80'minutes
- 14GrantSubstituted forQuigleyat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gordon
- 13Strizovic
- 15Quigley
- 19Luque
- 23Odametey
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
- Attendance:
- 1,513
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sutton United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Kyel Reid replaces Aaron Jarvis.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Craig Dundas replaces David Ajiboye.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Joan Luque replaces Angelo Balanta.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Joe Quigley replaces Reece Grant.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Will Randall replaces Tommy Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Harold Odametey replaces Bagasan Graham.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sutton United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sutton United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2.
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2. James Dobson (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Reece Grant (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.