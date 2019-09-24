Sutton United 0-2 Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham extended their unbeaten run in the National League to nine games following a 2-0 win at Sutton.

Two goals just before half-time put Peter Taylor's side in the driving seat.

Reece Grant scored his first goal for the club after 43 minutes from Alex McQueen's corner.

The visitors doubled their lead when James Dobson curled a shot into the far corner in stoppage time.

In the second half, Craig Eastmond fired over for Sutton, who have now won just once in their last eight games.

Match report supplied by PA Media