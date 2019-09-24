National League
Sutton United0Dag & Red2

Sutton United 0-2 Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham extended their unbeaten run in the National League to nine games following a 2-0 win at Sutton.

Two goals just before half-time put Peter Taylor's side in the driving seat.

Reece Grant scored his first goal for the club after 43 minutes from Alex McQueen's corner.

The visitors doubled their lead when James Dobson curled a shot into the far corner in stoppage time.

In the second half, Craig Eastmond fired over for Sutton, who have now won just once in their last eight games.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Line-ups

Sutton United

  • 26Butler
  • 4Barden
  • 6Collins
  • 7Bolarinwa
  • 24Milsom
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 10Beautyman
  • 15Eastmond
  • 20WrightSubstituted forRandall-Hurrenat 73'minutes
  • 17AjiboyeSubstituted forDundasat 87'minutes
  • 27JarvisSubstituted forReidat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Davis
  • 14Dundas
  • 18Randall-Hurren
  • 25Matsuzaka
  • 28Reid

Dag & Red

  • 1Justham
  • 2Wright
  • 4Onariase
  • 6Clark
  • 5Croll
  • 7McQueen
  • 12Robinson
  • 20Dobson
  • 11GrahamSubstituted forOdameteyat 57'minutes
  • 10BalantaSubstituted forLuqueat 80'minutes
  • 14GrantSubstituted forQuigleyat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gordon
  • 13Strizovic
  • 15Quigley
  • 19Luque
  • 23Odametey
Referee:
Carl Brook
Attendance:
1,513

Live Text

Match ends, Sutton United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sutton United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Kyel Reid replaces Aaron Jarvis.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Craig Dundas replaces David Ajiboye.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Joan Luque replaces Angelo Balanta.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Joe Quigley replaces Reece Grant.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Will Randall replaces Tommy Wright.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Harold Odametey replaces Bagasan Graham.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sutton United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sutton United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2. James Dobson (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Reece Grant (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley138502213929
2Halifax138142314925
3Woking137422112925
4Yeovil138142113825
5Dover137241915423
6Dag & Red136431815322
7Barrow136162218419
8Barnet125431616019
9Maidenhead United135351813518
10Solihull Moors125251915417
11Notts County134541815317
12Stockport135261520-517
13Torquay134451921-216
14Harrogate134451517-216
15Fylde124441821-316
16Eastleigh134451417-316
17Hartlepool134451620-416
18Boreham Wood134362016415
19Sutton United133641616015
20Aldershot134271218-614
21Wrexham122551620-411
22Ebbsfleet132471625-910
23Chesterfield131661524-99
24Chorley131661227-159
