Torquay United 2-3 Eastleigh

Substitute Tom Bearwish struck a stoppage-time winner as Eastleigh came from behind to beat Torquay at Plainmoor in the National League.

The 19-year-old had only just come onto the pitch when he tapped home after being found by Marcus Barnes to claim his first senior goal.

Ben Whitfield had given Torquay the lead 10 minutes before half-time with a strike from distance only for Danny Hollands to level six minutes after the restart with his fifth goal in seven games.

Whitfield turned provider for Jake Andrews four minutes later to put Torquay back in front and the latter had two excellent opportunities to extend the home side's lead.

He was made to pay when Barnes, on loan from Southampton, lobbed keeper Lucas Covolan from long-range in the 78th minute before setting up Bearwish for the winner.

Match report supplied by PA Media