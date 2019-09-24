National League
Torquay2Eastleigh3

Torquay United 2-3 Eastleigh

Substitute Tom Bearwish struck a stoppage-time winner as Eastleigh came from behind to beat Torquay at Plainmoor in the National League.

The 19-year-old had only just come onto the pitch when he tapped home after being found by Marcus Barnes to claim his first senior goal.

Ben Whitfield had given Torquay the lead 10 minutes before half-time with a strike from distance only for Danny Hollands to level six minutes after the restart with his fifth goal in seven games.

Whitfield turned provider for Jake Andrews four minutes later to put Torquay back in front and the latter had two excellent opportunities to extend the home side's lead.

He was made to pay when Barnes, on loan from Southampton, lobbed keeper Lucas Covolan from long-range in the 78th minute before setting up Bearwish for the winner.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Line-ups

Torquay

  • 28Covolan Cauagnari
  • 2Wynter
  • 3DavisBooked at 81mins
  • 14Vincent
  • 7Keating
  • 4Cameron
  • 11AndrewsSubstituted forDukuat 82'minutes
  • 15Buse
  • 19Reid
  • 25Cundy
  • 34WhitfieldSubstituted forKalalaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1MacDonald
  • 6Lewis
  • 9Duku
  • 18Koszela
  • 20Kalala

Eastleigh

  • 1Stryjek
  • 2Partington
  • 4Atkinson
  • 19HollandsBooked at 61mins
  • 3Green
  • 6Boyce
  • 8Payne
  • 17MileySubstituted forMcKnightat 72'minutes
  • 11Smart
  • 18WilliamsonSubstituted forBearwishat 88'minutes
  • 22BarnesSubstituted forSeamanat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7McKnight
  • 13Flitney
  • 14Bearwish
  • 16Scorey
  • 22Seaman
Referee:
James Durkin
Attendance:
2,005

Live Text

Match ends, Torquay United 2, Eastleigh 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Torquay United 2, Eastleigh 3.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Charlie Seaman replaces Marcus Barnes.

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 2, Eastleigh 3. Tom Bearwish (Eastleigh).

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Tom Bearwish replaces Ben Williamson.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Manny Duku replaces Jake Andrews.

Booking

Liam Davis (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 2, Eastleigh 2. Marcus Barnes (Eastleigh).

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Kalvin Kalala replaces Ben Whitfield.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Jack McKnight replaces Cavanagh Miley.

Booking

Danny Hollands (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 2, Eastleigh 1. Jake Andrews (Torquay United).

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 1, Eastleigh 1. Danny Hollands (Eastleigh).

Second Half

Second Half begins Torquay United 1, Eastleigh 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Torquay United 1, Eastleigh 0.

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 1, Eastleigh 0. Ben Whitfield (Torquay United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley138502213929
2Halifax138142314925
3Woking137422112925
4Yeovil138142113825
5Dover137241915423
6Dag & Red136431815322
7Barrow136162218419
8Barnet125431616019
9Maidenhead United135351813518
10Solihull Moors125251915417
11Notts County134541815317
12Stockport135261520-517
13Torquay134451921-216
14Harrogate134451517-216
15Fylde124441821-316
16Eastleigh134451417-316
17Hartlepool134451620-416
18Boreham Wood134362016415
19Sutton United133641616015
20Aldershot134271218-614
21Wrexham122551620-411
22Ebbsfleet132471625-910
23Chesterfield131661524-99
24Chorley131661227-159
View full National League table

Top Stories