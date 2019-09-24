Match ends, Torquay United 2, Eastleigh 3.
Torquay United 2-3 Eastleigh
Substitute Tom Bearwish struck a stoppage-time winner as Eastleigh came from behind to beat Torquay at Plainmoor in the National League.
The 19-year-old had only just come onto the pitch when he tapped home after being found by Marcus Barnes to claim his first senior goal.
Ben Whitfield had given Torquay the lead 10 minutes before half-time with a strike from distance only for Danny Hollands to level six minutes after the restart with his fifth goal in seven games.
Whitfield turned provider for Jake Andrews four minutes later to put Torquay back in front and the latter had two excellent opportunities to extend the home side's lead.
He was made to pay when Barnes, on loan from Southampton, lobbed keeper Lucas Covolan from long-range in the 78th minute before setting up Bearwish for the winner.
Line-ups
Torquay
- 28Covolan Cauagnari
- 2Wynter
- 3DavisBooked at 81mins
- 14Vincent
- 7Keating
- 4Cameron
- 11AndrewsSubstituted forDukuat 82'minutes
- 15Buse
- 19Reid
- 25Cundy
- 34WhitfieldSubstituted forKalalaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1MacDonald
- 6Lewis
- 9Duku
- 18Koszela
- 20Kalala
Eastleigh
- 1Stryjek
- 2Partington
- 4Atkinson
- 19HollandsBooked at 61mins
- 3Green
- 6Boyce
- 8Payne
- 17MileySubstituted forMcKnightat 72'minutes
- 11Smart
- 18WilliamsonSubstituted forBearwishat 88'minutes
- 22BarnesSubstituted forSeamanat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 7McKnight
- 13Flitney
- 14Bearwish
- 16Scorey
- 22Seaman
- Referee:
- James Durkin
- Attendance:
- 2,005
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torquay United 2, Eastleigh 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Charlie Seaman replaces Marcus Barnes.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 2, Eastleigh 3. Tom Bearwish (Eastleigh).
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Tom Bearwish replaces Ben Williamson.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Manny Duku replaces Jake Andrews.
Booking
Liam Davis (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 2, Eastleigh 2. Marcus Barnes (Eastleigh).
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Kalvin Kalala replaces Ben Whitfield.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Jack McKnight replaces Cavanagh Miley.
Booking
Danny Hollands (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 2, Eastleigh 1. Jake Andrews (Torquay United).
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 1, Eastleigh 1. Danny Hollands (Eastleigh).
Second Half
Second Half begins Torquay United 1, Eastleigh 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Torquay United 1, Eastleigh 0.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 1, Eastleigh 0. Ben Whitfield (Torquay United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.