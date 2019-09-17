Conor Washington: Hearts striker out for three months with hamstring tear

Washington was forced off near the end of Hearts' 3-2 loss to Motherwell

Hearts striker Conor Washington has been ruled out for three months with a torn hamstring.

The Northern Ireland striker lasted 19 minutes as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 3-2 home loss to Motherwell before pulling up.

The defeat left Hearts bottom of the Scottish Premiership and a scan has confirmed Washington will be out until December.

The 27-year-old has two goals in nine appearances for the Tynecastle club.

Washington, who joined Hearts from Sheffield United this summer, will also miss the rest of Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, with Michael O'Neill's side facing Netherlands home and away and Germany in Frankfurt during the forward's lay-off.