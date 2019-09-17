Francois Zahoui quits after four years in charge of Niger

Francois Zahoui led Ivory Coast to the final of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations where they lost to Zambia

Ivorian coach Francois Zahoui says he has left his post as coach of the Niger after four years in charge.

"I decided to leave for personal reasons," the 57-year old announced at a press conference in Abidjan on Monday.

"I thank the President of the Nigerien Football Federation, Colonel Pele, who has been very kind to me throughout my stay in the country.

"I will always be grateful to him."

Former Ivory Coast coach Zahoui took over Niger in May 2015 and led the home-based side to the 2016 Africa Nations Championship, where they were eliminated at the group stage.

He also led them to a third place finish at the West African Football Union Cup in Ghana the following year.

Zahoui was in charge of Ivory Coast when they finished as runners-up at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea as they lost to Zambia on penalties.