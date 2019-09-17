Sheffield United: Kevin McCabe questions suitability of new owner Prince Abdullah

McCabe fell out with Prince Abdullah in 2017 and attempted to buy back the 50% share for £5m.

Former Sheffield United owner Kevin McCabe has questioned new owner Prince Abdullah's suitability to run the club.

McCabe was forced to sell his 50% stake in the Premier League side because of a high-court ruling, and says he regrets selling 50% to the Saudi in 2013.

Lifelong Blades fan McCabe said he had "hesitation and concern" and would consider a court appeal.

But Prince Abdullah, who invested £10m, said: "When fans look back in four or five years' time, they'll be happy."

McCabe, who has invested more than £100m in the club, told Sky Sports: "I have hesitation and concern over the overall management of the club off the field, and more particularly management on the field.

"I question whether [Prince Abdullah] has the suitability to be the right guy to lead as the owner of Sheffield United."

But the new owner, whose full name is Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, said he had no plans to sell the club and backed manager Chris Wilder, who has led the team from League One to the Premier League in three seasons.

He said that although Belgian Jan van Winckel would remain as a technical director, the decisions of Wilder "are the ones we'll go with".

Prince Abdullah told Sky: "In every decision we face, we will make sure we do the best for the club. I'm going to invest heavily in the academy and we have a great working relationship with manager Chris Wilder.

"I know I'll do well, and I ask fans to give me an opportunity and will make them proud."

McCabe fell out with Prince Abdullah in 2017 and attempted to buy back the Saudi's 50% share for £5m.

But the original sale terms gave the prince's company, UTB LLC, the option to buy McCabe's shareholding at the same price and a counter notice was served in January 2018.

After winning the case, the high court judge said UTB LLC would also have to buy the club's property assets, including the Bramall Lane stadium, the academy and the Sheffield United hotel.

McCabe has previously also questioned why Prince Abdullah had been to only four Sheffield United games in six years.

But Prince Abdullah said: "I've seen every game in the past three or four years. I don't like to attend games really. I like to watch games in mute and alone. I will appoint my son-in-law as chairman of club. He will move to Sheffield.

"I'll be there when I need to be."