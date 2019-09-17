St Pauli beat Hamburg at home for the first time in 59 years

St Pauli fans set off pyrotechnics during the game

The Hamburg derby is one of the fiercest rivalries in German football and Monday's match did not disappoint as fans put on a show.

St Pauli earned their first home victory for 59 years in the fixture as they beat Hamburg 2-0 at Millerntor-Stadion in the Bundesliga 2.

The win also denied Hamburg the chance to return to the top of the league.

"This is sensational, the people are celebrating," said St Pauli boss Jos Luhukay after the 102nd derby.

"The team and the players deserve it, we won three points in a derby, that goes down in history."

Dimitrios Diamantakos scored for the hosts in the 18th minute, before a 62nd-minute own goal by Rick van Drongelen doubled their lead.

Before the game, 3,000 Hamburg fans marched to the stadium under a police escort.

Both sets of fans set off pyrotechnics causing the start of the second half to be delayed, while there were also protests against the game being played on a Monday.