Jordan Cotterill: Barry skipper handed six month suspension

Jordan Cotterill, 30, is a Wales C international

Barry Town United captain Jordan Cotterill has been given a six month suspension for alleged aggressive conduct towards a match referee.

The ban follows an incident in the JD Cymru Premier match against Penybont on 16 August, 2019.

At a hearing which Mr Cotterill did not attend, he was found guilty of assault in accordance with FAW regulations.

He has until 25 September to appeal against the decision with the ban running until February 2020.