Women's Premiership: Sion Swifts title success would be 'incredible'

Linfield will need to make the most of their game in hand if they are to overcome Sion Swifts

Sion Swifts coach Tommy Canning feels that winning the Women's Premiership would be "an unbelievable achievement" for the Strabane outfit.

The Swifts lead the Linfield by three points, however the Blues have a game in hand over their title rivals.

That leaves the possibility that the title could be decided on goal difference, which currently sits in the Swifts' favour by 11 goals.

"There are so many variables, we just have to do what we can," said Canning.

The nature of the seven-team Women's Premiership means that the Swifts will sit out the final round of fixtures, with the league leaders finishing their campaign away to fellow north-west outfit Derry City on Wednesday night.

Linfield face basement side Comber Rec the same night, before finishing their season with a trip to the Brandywell to face Derry the following week.

Both Derry and Comber Rec are level on points at the bottom of the league table with two games to play.

Derry City and Comber Rec have both struggled this season but could play a role in the destination of the league title

"We have to give Derry the respect that they deserve, it's not a case of us turning up and winning the game," adding Canning.

"We've struggled before at the Brandywell and we're not naive, but we would be bitterly disappointed if we didn't win the game.

"All things being equal, you'd imagine Comber Rec will struggle to get anything against Linfield, which will leave both of them going into the final game fighting for their lives.

"We need to go and focus on ourselves, do what we can to win the game and ensure we are professional in how we go about it.

"We want to finish the season off well, and if goal difference beats us then it beats us."

I'll be hiding behind the sofa

A 2-2 draw between Linfield and the Swifts put the destination of the title in the Blues' hands, however Phil Lewis' side were held by Glentoran on Saturday, which sets up a likely goal difference shootout.

"On Saturday I was watching the score thinking that it could be the end and I wouldn't have to worry about it anymore," adding Canning.

"Part of me says that if everything goes okay this week then I'll go to the Brandywell to watch Linfield's game, but then another part of me thinks I won't.

"I might be hiding behind the sofa. It will be torture.

"If we both win on Wednesday then it'll be a case of watching their goals and fingers crossed.

"We've just wanted to put pressure on them all year, even when it went out of our hands, we just wanted to keep pushing.

"They are going to have to score a serious amount of goals, but we're talking about Linfield here so it's absolutely possible.

Canning admits that the "ideal situation" would be that both sides finish their campaigns on the same day, but has sympathy with NIFL over how it has played out.

"To be honest, we never envisaged that it would be this type of scenario and it's not just about us.

"Comber and Derry have something to play for as well, which means you have four of the seven teams fighting so I do feel for NIFL over how this has developed.

"It would have been ideal but it's not to be. It is what it is and we just have to get on with it."

I have no doubt we can win the league

The Swifts have lost several key players throughout the season, including Tyler Toland to Manchester City and Zoe McGlynn to Central Connecticut State University in America.

Captain Kendra McMullan was forced to retire at the age of 26, and Canning feels that winning the league would be even more special after losing those players.

"It would be an incredible achievement," added the coach.

Sion Swifts won their first senior trophy in 2017 when they lifted the Irish Cup

"I'm reluctant to look too far ahead because football can absolutely kill you, but for us to be in this position as a local community club up against the other established teams in this league, is an unbelievable situation.

"We will win a league, even if it's not this year, I have no doubt about that.

"But if we can get over the line this season it would unbelievable for our community and our club.

"It would be nothing short of incredible."