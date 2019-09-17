Scottish Women's Cup: Hibernian and Glasgow City could meet in final

Hibernian are aiming to win the Scottish Women's Cup for the fourth year in a row

Hibernian and Glasgow City could meet in a second successive final after both were kept apart in the Scottish Women's Cup last-four draw.

Holders Hibs - aiming to win the tournament for the fourth year running - defeated City on penalties in May's SWPL Cup final and will face Motherwell in a repeat of last year's showpiece.

Glasgow City will take on Gregory Vignal's Rangers.

Both ties will be played on Sunday, 13 October at Forthbank, Stirling.

Rangers and City meet in a 12:00 BST kick-off, before the Edinburgh side face Motherwell at 15:30.