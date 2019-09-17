Match ends, Lyon 1, Zenit St Petersburg 1.
Lyon v Zenit St Petersburg
Line-ups
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 14Dubois
- 6Guedes Filho
- 5Denayer
- 28KoneBooked at 71mins
- 12Mendes Ribeiro
- 29Tousart
- 17Reine-AdélaïdeSubstituted forTerrierat 85'minutes
- 10TraoréSubstituted forCornetat 77'minutes
- 9Dembele
- 11Depay
Substitutes
- 3Andersen
- 7Terrier
- 8Aouar
- 22de Souza Oliveira
- 23Tete
- 27Cornet
- 30Tatarusanu
Zenit St Petersburg
- 99Lunev
- 4Osorio
- 6Ivanovic
- 44RakitskiyBooked at 61mins
- 15KaravaevSubstituted forShatovat 78'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 5Barrios
- 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
- 18ZhirkovSubstituted forKuzyaevat 64'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 11Driussi
- 7AzmounBooked at 38minsSubstituted forOzdoevat 47'minutes
- 22Dzyuba
Substitutes
- 14Kuzyaev
- 17Shatov
- 19Smolnikov
- 21Erokhin
- 24Mammana
- 27Ozdoev
- 41Kerzhakov
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 47,201
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lyon 1, Zenit St Petersburg 1.
Foul by Martin Terrier (Lyon).
Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).
Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Oleg Shatov (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Martin Terrier (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oleg Shatov (Zenit St Petersburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Martin Terrier replaces Jeff Reine-Adélaïde.
Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jeff Reine-Adélaïde.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.
Attempt blocked. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Foul by Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Lyon).
Oleg Shatov (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jason Denayer (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg).
Attempt saved. Léo Dubois (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.
Marcelo (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg).
Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeff Reine-Adélaïde.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Oleg Shatov replaces Vyacheslav Karavaev.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Maxwel Cornet replaces Bertrand Traoré.
Attempt missed. Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Magomed Ozdoev.
Booking
Youssouf Kone (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Youssouf Kone (Lyon).
Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg).
Attempt saved. Magomed Ozdoev (Zenit St Petersburg) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.
Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Sebastián Driussi.
Attempt blocked. Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Yordan Osorio.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Daler Kuzyaev replaces Yuri Zhirkov.