Ajax v Lille

Goal! Ajax 1, Lille 0. Quincy Promes (Ajax) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico with a cross.
Line-ups
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 28Dest
- 3Veltman
- 17Blind
- 31Tagliafico
- 4Álvarez
- 21Martínez
- 22Ziyech
- 11Promes
- 7Neres Campos
- 10Tadic
Substitutes
- 1Semedo Varela
- 2Schuurs
- 9Huntelaar
- 15de Jong
- 18Marin
- 26Ekkelenkamp
- 27Lang
Lille
- 16Maignan
- 17Zeki Çelik
- 6José Fonte
- 4dos Santos Magalhães
- 29Bradaric
- 18Renato Sanches
- 21André
- 24Soumaré
- 14Bamba
- 7Osimhen
- 10Ikoné
Substitutes
- 1Jardim
- 5Soumaoro
- 8da Silva Rocha
- 9Rémy
- 11de Araújo Guimarães Neto
- 12Yazici
- 26Pied
- Referee:
- Srdjan Jovanovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Offside, Lille. Mike Maignan tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Joël Veltman.
Attempt blocked. Edson Álvarez (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Bamba (Lille) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Ikoné.
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Sergiño Dest.
Offside, Ajax. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but David Neres is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Neres.
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Renato Sanches (Lille).
Attempt blocked. Victor Osimhen (Lille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.