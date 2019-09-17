Champions League - Group H
Ajax1Lille0

Ajax v Lille

Line-ups

Ajax

  • 24Onana
  • 28Dest
  • 3Veltman
  • 17Blind
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 4Álvarez
  • 21Martínez
  • 22Ziyech
  • 11Promes
  • 7Neres Campos
  • 10Tadic

Substitutes

  • 1Semedo Varela
  • 2Schuurs
  • 9Huntelaar
  • 15de Jong
  • 18Marin
  • 26Ekkelenkamp
  • 27Lang

Lille

  • 16Maignan
  • 17Zeki Çelik
  • 6José Fonte
  • 4dos Santos Magalhães
  • 29Bradaric
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 21André
  • 24Soumaré
  • 14Bamba
  • 7Osimhen
  • 10Ikoné

Substitutes

  • 1Jardim
  • 5Soumaoro
  • 8da Silva Rocha
  • 9Rémy
  • 11de Araújo Guimarães Neto
  • 12Yazici
  • 26Pied
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamLille
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Ajax 1, Lille 0. Quincy Promes (Ajax) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico with a cross.

Offside, Lille. Mike Maignan tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.

Corner, Lille. Conceded by Joël Veltman.

Attempt blocked. Edson Álvarez (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Bamba (Lille) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Ikoné.

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Corner, Lille. Conceded by Sergiño Dest.

Offside, Ajax. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but David Neres is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Neres.

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Renato Sanches (Lille).

Attempt blocked. Victor Osimhen (Lille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Brugge00000000
2Galatasaray00000000
3PSG00000000
4Real Madrid00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade00000000
2Bayern Munich00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Tottenham00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta00000000
2Dinamo Zagreb00000000
3Man City00000000
4Shakhtar Donetsk00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
3Juventus00000000
4Lokomotiv Moscow00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg11001013
2Liverpool10100001
3Napoli10100001
4KRC Genk100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague10101101
2Inter Milan10101101
3Barcelona10100001
4B Dortmund10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg10101101
2Lyon10101101
3Benfica10100001
4RB Leipzig10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11001013
2Chelsea10100001
3Valencia10100001
4Lille100101-10
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories