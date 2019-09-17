Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Jhon Lucumí.
FC Red Bull Salzburg v KRC Genk
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
- 1Stankovic
- 43Kristensen
- 15Ramalho
- 39Wöber
- 17Ulmer
- 28Bernede
- 16Junuzovic
- 18Minamino
- 14Szoboszlai
- 9Hwang Hee-Chan
- 30Haaland
Substitutes
- 4Ashimeru
- 6Onguéné
- 20Daka
- 23Köhn
- 25Farkas
- 37Okugawa
- 45Mwepu
KRC Genk
- 28Coucke
- 31Maehle
- 6Dewaest
- 33Lucumí
- 21Uronen
- 7Ito
- 25Berge
- 17Hrosovsky
- 77Ndongala
- 8Heynen
- 10Samatta
Substitutes
- 2de Norre
- 4Wouters
- 18Onuachu
- 19Piotrowski
- 26Vandevoordt
- 27Bongonda Mbul'Ofeko Batombo
- 46Cuesta
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Mbwana Samatta (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Attempt missed. Maximilian Wöber (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rasmus Kristensen.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Jere Uronen.
Attempt missed. Bryan Heynen (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joakim Maehle with a cross.
Attempt saved. Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer.
Offside, KRC Genk. Junya Ito tries a through ball, but Mbwana Samatta is caught offside.
Foul by Maximilian Wöber (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Joakim Maehle (KRC Genk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Erling Haaland.
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, KRC Genk 0. Erling Haaland (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Takumi Minamino with a through ball.
Corner, KRC Genk. Conceded by André Ramalho.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.