Champions League - Group E
RB Salzburg1KRC Genk0

FC Red Bull Salzburg v KRC Genk

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

  • 1Stankovic
  • 43Kristensen
  • 15Ramalho
  • 39Wöber
  • 17Ulmer
  • 28Bernede
  • 16Junuzovic
  • 18Minamino
  • 14Szoboszlai
  • 9Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 30Haaland

Substitutes

  • 4Ashimeru
  • 6Onguéné
  • 20Daka
  • 23Köhn
  • 25Farkas
  • 37Okugawa
  • 45Mwepu

KRC Genk

  • 28Coucke
  • 31Maehle
  • 6Dewaest
  • 33Lucumí
  • 21Uronen
  • 7Ito
  • 25Berge
  • 17Hrosovsky
  • 77Ndongala
  • 8Heynen
  • 10Samatta

Substitutes

  • 2de Norre
  • 4Wouters
  • 18Onuachu
  • 19Piotrowski
  • 26Vandevoordt
  • 27Bongonda Mbul'Ofeko Batombo
  • 46Cuesta
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamRB SalzburgAway TeamKRC Genk
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Jhon Lucumí.

Mbwana Samatta (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Attempt missed. Maximilian Wöber (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rasmus Kristensen.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Jere Uronen.

Attempt missed. Bryan Heynen (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joakim Maehle with a cross.

Attempt saved. Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer.

Offside, KRC Genk. Junya Ito tries a through ball, but Mbwana Samatta is caught offside.

Foul by Maximilian Wöber (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Joakim Maehle (KRC Genk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Erling Haaland.

Goal!

Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, KRC Genk 0. Erling Haaland (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Takumi Minamino with a through ball.

Corner, KRC Genk. Conceded by André Ramalho.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Brugge00000000
2Galatasaray00000000
3PSG00000000
4Real Madrid00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade00000000
2Bayern Munich00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Tottenham00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta00000000
2Dinamo Zagreb00000000
3Man City00000000
4Shakhtar Donetsk00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
3Juventus00000000
4Lokomotiv Moscow00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg11001013
2Liverpool10100001
3Napoli10100001
4KRC Genk100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague10101101
2Inter Milan10101101
3Barcelona10100001
4B Dortmund10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg10101101
2Lyon10101101
3Benfica10100001
4RB Leipzig10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11001013
2Chelsea10100001
3Valencia10100001
4Lille100101-10
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories