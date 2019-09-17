Champions League - Group A
PSG20:00Real Madrid
Venue: Parc des Princes

No Neymar, Mbappe or Cavani against Real

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani playing for Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani scored 85 goals in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain last season

Paris St-Germain will be without their entire first-choice strike force of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe when they host Real Madrid.

Neymar is suspended after insulting match officials last season, while Cavani and Mbappe are both injured.

Former Stoke forward Eric Choupo-Moting could start, with doubts over the match fitness of loan signing Mauro Icardi.

"Everybody knows we miss a few strikers but I trust the players I have for this game," said PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.

Real Madrid also have a number of absentees, with Marcelo the latest player to be ruled out after suffering a neck injury against Levante in La Liga on Saturday.

Luka Modric, Isco and Marco Asensio are also injured, while Nacho and Sergio Ramos are suspended.

Eden Hazard could make his first Real Madrid start after making his debut as a substitute at the weekend. The former Chelsea forward missed Madrid's opening three games after picking up a thigh injury in pre-season.

Gareth Bale is also available after he sat out the Levante game through suspension.

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague11001013
2Barcelona00000000
3B Dortmund00000000
4Inter Milan100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg10101101
2Lyon10101101
3Benfica00000000
4RB Leipzig00000000

