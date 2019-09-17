Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City: Pep Guardiola 'ready for the challenge' in Ukraine

John Stones suffered a muscle injury in training on Tuesday

Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City; Champions League Group C Venue: Metalist Stadium Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Manchester City have just one centre-back available for their opening Champions League Group C tie with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Only Nicolas Otamendi is fit with John Stones ruled out because of a muscle injury and Aymeric Laporte (knee) also sidelined until the new year.

Fernandinho is expected to fill the void and manager Pep Guardiola says the central midfielder "can deal with it".

"He will do well because my players are well," he said.

"We will create something, it is what it is."

City lost ground on league leaders Liverpool with a 3-2 defeat by Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday, but Guardiola insists he is "ready for the challenge" as he aims to deliver the Champions League this season - the only trophy he is yet to win at Etihad Stadium.

"Football is not how you handle good situations, but how you handle bad ones," he added.

"We won seven titles and no-one gave us anything, we did it ourselves.

"As a manager, it's an incredible challenge with just one central defender, and I like to prove myself."

Teenage midfielder Phil Foden is also out of the tie because of a "virus problem with the stomach".

'It is always tough'

City begin their Group C campaign at the Metalist Stadium, where they became the first English team to beat the Ukrainian side away with a comfortable 3-0 victory last season.

But Guardiola is wary of the hosts, having lost to them the previous season in the Champions League.

"They are incredible on the counter-attack and playing short," he said.

"Hopefully we can play in good rhythm. The first game in Champions League is important.

"Every time I play against Shakhtar the way they play is very similar. Always it is tough."