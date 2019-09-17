Celtic: Odsonne Edouard wants to carve own path

Odsonne Edouard won Scottish Premiership's player of the month award for August

Odsonne Edouard says he does not want to be compared to striker Moussa Dembele as the French forward aims to make his mark as Celtic's top striker.

The 21-year-old said he is "really, really happy" for his "good friend" who left the Scottish champions for Lyon in a £19.7m move in August 2018.

But Edouard, who was voted Scottish Premiership player of the month for August, is keen to stand alone.

"Each player has his own career and follows his own path," he said.

"I am happy for him on his path, but I've got my own and it might be different."

Edouard's August award is an indicator of a strong start to the domestic season. In 12 appearances he has netted six times for the Glasgow side, including in the 2-0 win over Rangers earlier this month.

On top of this, the attaceker, who signed on a permanent deal from Paris St-Germain last summer, has also scored four goals in two games for the French Under-21s.

It has led to reports of a possible £30m deal with Italian Serie A side Napoli, but the player insists he is "happy playing with his team-mates and friends at Celtic".

"I actually didn't know about this [the report] and it doesn't really matter. At the moment I'm a Celtic player," Edouard said through an interpreter.

"I've got a season to play, I've got a long contract, I'm really happy with the way I'm playing, the set-up here and I'm really happy to play with my friends for the team.

"The main thing at the moment is I'm a Celtic player and I'm happy to be a Celtic player.

"I've still got a lot to prove with Celtic, as part of the Celtic team."