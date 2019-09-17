Wednesday's gossip column: Sancho, Lloris, Guardiola, Wilson, Isco

Manchester United are preparing to make a move for Bournemouth's 27-year-old England forward Callum Wilson, who has scored three goals in his past two games. (Sun)

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool want to sign Napoli's Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, 23. (Mail)

Manchester United enquired about signing Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho in the summer. (Viasport Football - via Manchester Evening News)

Former Manchester United and France defender Patrice Evra, 38, says the current crop of players at Old Trafford need to "bleed for the club" before they are accepted by the fans. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid's 27-year-old Spain international Isco, who is attracting interest from Manchester City and Liverpool, is wanted by Juventus, who are preparing a £66m bid for the former Malaga forward. (Sun)

Tottenham and France keeper Hugo Lloris, 32, says he is unlikely to finish his career at the club - and is interested in playing in Major League Soccer before he retires. (France Football - in French)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is missing out on his top player targets because he is refusing to pay above-the-odds prices. (Guardian)

'I was told I was too dark to play' Former QPR striker says racism forced him out of Malaysian club

Manchester United and Wales winger Daniel James, 21, says he almost quit football altogether when he was 12. (Inside United, via Mirror)

The dispute over 28-year-old France World Cup winning forward Antoine Griezmann's £107m transfer from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona could lead to the Calatan club playing a game behind closed doors. (Goal.com)

Barcelona's 16-year-old Guinea-Bissau-born winger Ansu Fati is close to agreeing a new five-year contract after scoring two goals in three La Liga appearances. (AS - in Spanish)

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 27, says Bayern Munich - where he is on loan from Barcelona - are 'more of a family' than Barca and his former club Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo)

Former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney, 33 - now with DC United - says MLS players should be paid more. (ESPN)

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber has agreed a new three-year contract. (Telegraph)